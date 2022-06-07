Swampfox Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) Helps Customers Transform the Customer Journey

Swampfox /Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX) 3.1.2 now rated "Avaya Compliant" with Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS solutions.

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swampfox Technologies, Inc. (Swampfox), today announced that its Intelligent Customer Experience (ICX/DRM) 3.1.2 solution is compliant with key Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) solutions. Swampfox ICX extends the value of the Avaya contact center, providing fully unified management and a robust, rich customer journey through holistic branding and customer interactions, customer segmentation and business rules, and dynamic routing and resource management. Avaya is a global leader in solutions that enhance and simplify communications and collaboration.

Swampfox helps Avaya contact center customers deliver a frictionless customer experience while managing against internal cost and service goals. In practical terms, Swampfox ICX provides a single environment that lets Avaya customers manage natural language interactions, IVR, and digital requests while facilitating optimal workflow with contact center agents, business process outsourcers, self-service applications, chat agents and bots, and callbacks. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Communication Manager 8.1.3, Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services 8.1.3, and Avaya Experience Portal 7.2.3.

"Swampfox is thrilled that its ICX solution is now Avaya DevConnect compliance tested, and we can begin delivering it to a broader group of contact center customers than ever before," said Tom Hanson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Swampfox, Inc.

"Avaya Experience Builders™ like Swampfox Technologies Inc. are key to the development and evolution of customer support channels," said Susy Liem, Avaya Vice President of Product Management. "We are pleased that our customers can confidently add the Swampfox ICX to their Avaya communications systems."

Swampfox Technologies Inc. is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, part of the Avaya Experience Builders network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers. This unique global collaborative is exceptionally positioned to deliver the next-gen customer and employee experiences businesses need through the Avaya OneCloud AI-Powered Experience platform. Partners in the DevConnect program develop, market, and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, Swampfox Technologies Inc. can submit products to Avaya for compliance testing, where a team of DevConnect engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify its Avaya compatibility. This enables customers to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—helping speed deployment of new applications and reduce both network complexity and implementation costs.

Learn more about how Swampfox Technologies Inc. is part of Avaya's DevConnect program and Avaya's other partner programs.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Swampfox

Swampfox Technologies is a modern software, solutions and services company focused on empowering amazing customer journeys for the enterprise Contact Center. With a diverse client base and a reputation for delivering transformational solutions for highly complex Contact Center environments, Swampfox is a recognized industry innovator and thought leader. Through our flagship ICX Platform and highly awarded Enterprise Applications we deliver seamless, integrated customer experiences for omnichannel and multi-channel environments.

