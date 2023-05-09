Swan Innovations Launches Growth Funding Round to Transform Energy Industry

Cutting-edge virtual power plant (VPP) company poised to accelerate growth and expand market share with support of Deal Box's capital raise technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal Box , a capital markets advisory and secure token offering packaging platform, today announced that Swan Innovations, a cutting-edge virtual power plant (VPP) company utilizing electric vehicles (EVs) to transform the energy industry, is launching a $3.25 million seed round using Deal Box's capital raise technology. With this, Swan Innovations is poised to accelerate growth and expand audience reach, further cementing its position as a leader in the energy industry. Deal Box's digital security-focused investment packaging and capital raising technology will allow Swan Innovations to efficiently and effectively get in front of interested investors, to secure the necessary capital to foster maximum growth into new markets.

The global virtual power plant market is projected to reach a valuation of $6.47 billion USD by 2028 , a tremendous growth rate of 32.89%. Accelerated demand for renewable energy resources and support from government organizations in the development of such technologies, positions Swan Innovations to lead this market growth with cutting-edge innovation. As an early adopter in this emerging industry, Swan Innovation's mission critical goal is to focus on developing and implementing advanced technology solutions in the VPP and EV space. The company aims to create a fleet of EVs that can be used as part of a VPP to provide reliable and economic value to the grid, which requires advanced technology solutions such as smart grid technologies and energy storage systems.

"Swan Innovations' growth capital round represents a unique opportunity for investors to get in on the ground floor of a company that is poised for success," said Thomas Carter, CEO and Chairman of Deal Box. "The company's innovative technology, experienced management team, and strong track record of success, puts Swan Innovations in the best position to drive significant value for its investors over the long-term utilizing Deal Box's capital raise technology."

"We are thrilled to announce this expansion funding round, facilitated by Deal Box's advanced capital raising technology," said Kolin Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Swan Innovations. "Deal Box's platform not only simplifies our fundraising efforts while providing greater access to funds, but also connects us with like-minded investors who share our enthusiasm for breakthrough technologies in sustainable green transportation and energy industry. Deal Box has been instrumental in crafting a clear pathway to access capital, enabling us to collaborate with the community and expedite the scaling of our innovative solutions."

To learn more about Deal Box and its investment packaging services, visit here. You can also click here to learn more about Swan Innovations and the energy solutions it's pioneering.

About Deal Box

Deal Box is a digital assets platform transforming venture investments. Since 2017, Deal Box has rigorously vetted and digitized over $250M of assets, embedding transparency and compliance into thousands of venture transactions. From deal structuring to digitizing company shares, Deal Box manages the entire asset lifecycle to deliver investors a secure and seamless ownership experience. In addition to its digital assets platform, Deal Box provides comprehensive capital advisory services through Investment Packaging™. Spanning data room creation, financial modeling, and valuation analysis, Investment Packaging™ is a six-week process that helps issuers avoid painfully lengthy or canceled investment timelines, giving investors an efficient diligence process and a streamlined investment experience.

About Swan Innovations

Swan Innovations and its subsidiaries, Swan Energy and Swan Car, were founded in 2020 as a green technology and transportation company. The mission of Swan Innovations is to grow a community that utilizes renewable energy. Through a virtual energy grid and car sharing platform, Swan Innovations is unlocking the benefits of sustainable transportation for all. Swan Innovations is committed to returning power to the hands of local communities through sustainable and collaborative practices.

