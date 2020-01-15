Swan Island Networks Launches TX Global Subscription Service Delivering Breakthrough Security Intelligence Alerting

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Island Networks, a leading SaaS security intelligence provider, today announced TX Global, a breakthrough global intelligence alerting service.

The all-new TX Global alerting service is built on TX360™, a robust global platform for intelligence monitoring and situational awareness, deployed on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, and built for high-performance security intelligence teams. TX Global now offers easy access as a subscription service of critical global alerts aimed at corporate security, business continuity, enterprise risk management, international travel, and related verticals.

TX Global delivers breaking alerts to email and text, offering 24/7 monitoring of security threats around the block and around the world. With pricing starting at $100/month, the service is accessible to a broad range of customers, providing pre-configured alert categories and options to further personalize content by geolocation, topic and industry.

"Our TX Global alerting service will incorporate comprehensive global alerting and proactive monitoring of physical threats, giving subscribers the capability to gain awareness and critical response time to emerging disruptions and disasters," said Pete O'Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks.

TX Global brings numerous advantages to any security monitoring ecosystem including:

· Global Alerting: Breaking intelligence source based on automated and analyst-curated content from around the world, delivered via email or text.

· Visual Dashboards: An integrated display of relevant alerts and incidents, updated and accessible 24/7 to support GSOCs and command centers.

· Analyst Services: Professional team providing global alerts and dashboards, also available for consulting and customization.

· Real-Time Intelligence Feeds: Relevant alerts are extracted from thousands of information sources through a blend of machine learning, smart filtering and human-powered publication.

· Scalable Platform Services: Built on a high-performance platform, currently processing more than 500,000 events per day from thousands of sources around the world.

These capabilities, coupled with a proven technology platform and a low-cost entry point, make TX Global the ideal starting point for companies across numerous industries looking to access valuable intelligence services.

"The NYC Metropolitan Resilience Network relies on the TX360 platform to bring 24/7 situational awareness to over 400 organizations," said Bill Raisch, Executive Director of INTERCEP/NYU. "TX Global will bring tactical threat monitoring to companies, improving proactive response and increasing resilience."

TX Global has several tiers to suit clients' needs, with additional consulting, custom development and integration services available. Subscriptions can be purchased through Swan Island Networks directly or through reseller partners.

TX Global is available now for beta customer sign-ups, free to 100 early-adopter customers. Companies interested in the TX Global Beta Program or learning more about the service can contact info@swanisland.net.

