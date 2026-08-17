Swan Launches Swan Sovereign, Guided Self-Custody for Bitcoin Owners Who Want to Hold Their Own Keys

New service pairs 100% client key control with expert guidance, ongoing self-custody education, and support from a dedicated relationship manager through Swan Private.

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swan Bitcoin, The Real Bitcoin Company™, today announced the launch of Swan Sovereign. The new service is designed for Bitcoin owners who want to maintain control of their private keys while receiving expert guidance, ongoing education, and support from a dedicated relationship manager through full Swan Private membership.

Swan Sovereign fills the gap between going it alone and Swan Vault, the company's collaborative self-custody service. Sovereign clients hold every key in the setup of their choosing. Swan provides guidance, education, and best practices so clients can make informed custody decisions on their own terms.

"A lot of people want to hold their own keys, and they may put it off because doing it alone can feel like a big leap," said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO of Swan. "Swan Sovereign is the product for everyone who wants to have full control of their Bitcoin, but likes to know they have a team of experts in their corner."

Swan Sovereign features include:

Full Key Control : Clients hold 100% of their keys at all times. Swan does not hold, access, generate, store, or back up private keys or seed phrases, and no Swan representative will ever ask for a seed phrase.





: Clients hold 100% of their keys at all times. Swan does not hold, access, generate, store, or back up private keys or seed phrases, and no Swan representative will ever ask for a seed phrase. Annual Custody Check-In : A one-on-one call with a Swan self-custody expert to review the client's setup and security posture, walk through tradeoffs of available options, and answer outstanding questions.





: A one-on-one call with a Swan self-custody expert to review the client's setup and security posture, walk through tradeoffs of available options, and answer outstanding questions. Dedicated Swan Private relationship manager : An active Swan Sovereign subscription includes full Swan Private membership, providing a dedicated Bitcoin expert, exclusive research, and access to online and in-person events.





: An active Swan Sovereign subscription includes full Swan Private membership, providing a dedicated expert, exclusive research, and access to online and in-person events. Ongoing Education : A monthly newsletter covering self-custody best practices, operational security, and phishing awareness, plus quarterly webinars led by Swan's Bitcoin and security experts.





: A monthly newsletter covering self-custody best practices, operational security, and phishing awareness, plus quarterly webinars led by Swan's and security experts. Knowledge Center: An exclusive content library for Sovereign clients, including past newsletters, recorded webinars, Swan Private content, and member events.

"Self-custody setups often get built once and then left alone for years," said Jeremy Showalter, Chief Business Officer of Swan. "Many factors can change over time. Devices can be lost or damaged, firmware may need to be updated, or you may just want to send a test transaction to remind yourself how it all works. That's what the annual check-in is for, and it's why the education keeps coming month after month."

Swan Sovereign is available now to clients in the United States for $25 per month. To learn more, visit swanbitcoin.com/sovereign.

About Swan

Swan, The Real Bitcoin Company™, helps people, families, and businesses buy and hold real, on-chain Bitcoin, from a first purchase to a concierge service for high-net-worth clients through Swan Private. Swan's platform supports the full ownership journey: instant and recurring buys, tax-advantaged retirement accounts, conversion of ETF positions into self-custodied Bitcoin via Swan RBX, supported self-custody, collaborative self-custody, institutional-grade delegated custody, and Swan Generations for inheritance and continuity. Known for high-touch client service and world-class Bitcoin education, Swan reaches a Bitcoin-focused audience at scale through a widely watched YouTube channel, millions of social media engagements, and a newsletter with more than 335,000 verified subscribers. To learn more, visit swanbitcoin.com.

Swan Sovereign provides educational guidance and procedural support for self-custody of Bitcoin. This service is informational in nature and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Swan does not hold, access, generate, store, or back up private keys or seed phrases at any time and cannot recover self-custodied Bitcoin.

Swan Bitcoin does not provide any investment, financial, tax, legal or other professional advice. We recommend that you consult with financial and tax advisors to understand the risks and consequences of buying, selling and holding Bitcoin.

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SOURCE Swan Bitcoin