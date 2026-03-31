SWAN PLUMBING, HEATING & AIR ENCOURAGES COLORADO HOMEOWNERS TO PLAN AHEAD AS LOW NOx REGULATION CHANGE AND SUMMER HEAT APPROACHES

DENVER, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With new Colorado low-NOx (low nitrogen oxide) regulations changing the types of HVAC systems that technicians can install — and prices expected to rise as a result — Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air is encouraging Denver and Northern Colorado homeowners to review their HVAC systems now, before summer demand spikes.

The updated regulations are designed to reduce emissions, but they also bring higher equipment and installation costs. For a limited time, homeowners can still choose from high-quality, energy-efficient systems at current pricing before inventory transitions to the new compliant models.

After an unseasonably warm winter, The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a hotter, drier summer in The Centennial State. As temperatures climb into the 90s, HVAC systems are pushed to their limits — and that's when breakdowns, long wait times, and rushed replacement decisions often happen.

"We live and work here. We know how intense those July and August heat waves can be," said Katrina Burr, General Manager of Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air. "This year is a little different because homeowners have a window of opportunity. If your system is aging or struggling, looking at it now could mean more options and lower costs before both heat and regulations tighten things up."

Colorado homeowners can visit Swan's website to learn the warning signs that may indicate a system is nearing its end of life.

"Sometimes a repair is the right call," said Burr. "But sometimes replacing early — especially before prices shift — ends up being the smarter financial move. Our job is to walk people through both options and help them make the right decision."

Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air offers free in-home replacement estimates and flexible financing options to make upgrades more manageable.

Homeowners can schedule a consultation by visiting SwanHomeComfort.com or calling (720) 453-2808.

About Swan Plumbing, Heating, & Air

Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air is celebrating its 20th anniversary serving Denver and Northern Colorado families. For two decades, Swan has provided trusted plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and now electrical services with straightforward advice, dependable workmanship, and a commitment to doing what's right for homeowners. For more information, please visit https://SwanHomeComfort.com

Media Contact:

Cassandra Martinez

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P: 310.237.2003

SOURCE Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air