Swan Raises $6M to Build the First 'Autonomous Business'

Targeting $10M in Revenue Per Employee

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most startups raise capital to hire. Swan just raised $6 million to prove it doesn't need to.

The round, led by Link Ventures with participation from Fresh Fund, Collider and Gandel Invest, backs a simple thesis: modern companies don't need more headcount, they need to redesign where execution lives.

Just as Lovable and Base44 democratized software engineering for non-developers, Swan is democratizing GTM engineering for revenue teams. The approach: apply coding agent technology to go-to-market systems, removing the technical burden that has quietly turned revenue leaders into accidental engineers.

"We don't think the next competitive edge is hiring faster," said Amos Bar-Joseph, Swan's co-founder and CEO. "It's relocating engineering burden into systems. Swan is built to scale with intelligence, not headcount."

Boaz Fachler, Partner at Link Ventures: "Swan isn't layering automation on top of traditional structures, they're rethinking company architecture itself."

0 to 200 Customers with Three Employees

Swan grew from zero to more than 200 customers in 2025 with a three-person team. While most AI companies expand rapidly post-funding, Swan is deliberately constraining hiring.

The company believes revenue per employee, not valuation, will define AI-era companies.

The AI GTM Engineer

Most AI tools try to replace human sellers. Swan focuses on something else: the engineering work that's turned revenue teams into engineers.

Swan separates human execution (judgment, prioritization, accountability) from engineering burden (maintenance, orchestration, technical upkeep). Its AI GTM Engineer carries the latter.

The Bigger Bet

Swan sees go-to-market as the first proving ground. If systems can carry execution reliably, hiring becomes a strategic choice, not a structural necessity.

"The question isn't whether AI can do more," Bar-Joseph said. "It's whether you're building a company that needs less."

About Swan

Swan is building the first autonomous business. Its AI GTM Engineer absorbs technical complexity so revenue teams can focus on strategy and decisions.

More information: getswan.com

SOURCE Swan AI, Inc