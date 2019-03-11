SWANA Adds New Safety Stickers to Protect Workers

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) is collaborating with BrandArmor to provide an important new safety decal for the back of waste and recycling collection trucks. BrandArmor has created large, SafetyFirst™ Prismatic Reflective caution decals, which include the familiar warning to Slow Down to Get Around. The reflective decals will be visible up to a distance of 1,800 feet at night.

Bright colors disrupt the environment to enhance visibility Visible from up to 1,800 feet, rain or shine

"I am very excited about these new stickers, which are much larger and more visible than most of the ones currently in use," stated David Biderman, SWANA's Executive Director & CEO. These decals can be placed on a wide variety of front and rear end loaders.

Slow Down to Get Around (SDTGA) is a national safety campaign that reminds motorists to drive more carefully when near waste and recycling collection vehicles. Being struck by a motorist is a leading cause of death for waste and recycling collection employees, and with proper awareness, is completely preventable.

SDTGA is also the name commonly applied to legislation that requires motorists to slow down or move over when passing waste and recycling vehicles that are in the process of collection. Twenty-two states have enacted some type of SDTGA law to help protect solid waste workers out on the route, and several others are considering similar bills.

"BrandArmor™ is so proud be teaming up with SWANA to expand the SDTGA safety program from education to real world implementation to save lives," said Jonathan Baltic, Senior Vice President of BrandArmor™.

The stickers, which all carry a 5-Year 100% Replacement Warranty, are tied to the VIN# of the truck. The warranty will make it possible to track vehicles that get the decals and compare accident rates with vehicles that do not have the decals. SWANA members will be able to purchase the decals at a deeply discounted price and are available to purchase here.

