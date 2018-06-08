Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

News provided by

Cushing Asset Management, LP , Swank Capital, LLC

09:02 ET

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on June 15, 2018, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on June 18, 2018.

Cushing® 30 MLP Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

Antero Midstream Partners LP

AM

3.33%

Existing

Antero Midstream GP LP

AMGP

3.33%

NEW

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

3.33%

Existing

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

3.33%

Existing

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

BPL

3.33%

Existing

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, L.P.

BWP

3.33%

Existing

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

3.33%

NEW

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

3.33%

Existing

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP

DM

3.33%

Existing

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

EEP

3.33%

NEW

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

3.33%

NEW

EnLink Midstream, LLC

ENLC

3.33%

Existing

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

3.33%

Existing

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.

EPD

3.33%

Existing

EQT Midstream Partners, LP

EQM

3.33%

Existing

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

3.33%

Existing

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

ETP

3.33%

Existing

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

MMP

3.33%

Existing

MPLX LP

MPLX

3.33%

Existing

Noble Midstream Partners LP

NBLX

3.33%

Existing

NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL

3.33%

Existing

Phillips 66 Partners LP

PSXP

3.33%

Existing

Rice Midstream Partners LP

RMP

3.33%

Existing

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

SHLX

3.33%

Existing

Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP

3.33%

Existing

Sunoco LP

SUN

3.33%

Existing

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP

TEP

3.33%

Existing

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

3.33%

Existing

The Williams Companies, Inc.

WMB

3.33%

Existing

Williams Partners L.P.

WPZ

3.33%

Existing

Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

CNX Midstream Partners LP

CNXM

Spectra Energy Partners, LP

SEP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP

TEGP

Valero Energy Partners LP

VLP

ABOUT THE CUSHING® 30 MLP INDEX

The Cushing® 30 MLP Index tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded MLP securities that hold midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America, chosen according to a formula-based proprietary valuation model developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP to rank MLPs for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPX".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-MLPX

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushing-asset-management-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-30-mlp-index-300662125.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.swankcapital.com

Also from this source

09:02 ET Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing...

09:02 ET Swank Capital and Cushing®Asset Management Announce Rebalancing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

News provided by

Cushing Asset Management, LP , Swank Capital, LLC

09:02 ET