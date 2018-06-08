Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on June 15, 2018, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on June 18, 2018.
Cushing® 30 MLP Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
Antero Midstream Partners LP
|
AM
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Antero Midstream GP LP
|
AMGP
|
3.33%
|
NEW
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Buckeye Partners, L.P.
|
BPL
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, L.P.
|
BWP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
3.33%
|
NEW
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP
|
DM
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.
|
EEP
|
3.33%
|
NEW
|
Enable Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENBL
|
3.33%
|
NEW
|
EnLink Midstream, LLC
|
ENLC
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.
|
EPD
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
EQT Midstream Partners, LP
|
EQM
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
|
ETP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
MMP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
NBLX
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
NGL Energy Partners LP
|
NGL
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
PSXP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Rice Midstream Partners LP
|
RMP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
SHLX
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Summit Midstream Partners, LP
|
SMLP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Sunoco LP
|
SUN
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP
|
TEP
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
WMB
|
3.33%
|
Existing
|
Williams Partners L.P.
|
WPZ
|
3.33%
|
Existing
Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
CNX Midstream Partners LP
|
CNXM
|
Spectra Energy Partners, LP
|
SEP
|
Tallgrass Energy GP, LP
|
TEGP
|
Valero Energy Partners LP
|
VLP
ABOUT THE CUSHING® 30 MLP INDEX
The Cushing® 30 MLP Index tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded MLP securities that hold midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America, chosen according to a formula-based proprietary valuation model developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP to rank MLPs for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPX".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com
The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
CUSH-MLPX
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushing-asset-management-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-30-mlp-index-300662125.html
SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC
Share this article