Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today an upcoming interim rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index"). Per the Index's methodology guide, the removal of an Index constituent from a Sub-Index without a named direct replacement necessitates the rebalancing of the Index. The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Sub-Index") announced today that Index constituents Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) and Tallgrass Energy GP, LP (NYSE: TEGP) will be removed from the Sub-Index after the markets close on June 15, 2018, and effective on June 18, 2018. Replacements named for the removed constituents are not direct replacements. After the markets close on June 15, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the changes in the table below will become effective on June 18, 2018.

Cushing® Energy Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

The Williams Companies, Inc.

WMB

6.00%

Existing

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

KMI

6.00%

Existing

ONEOK, Inc.

OKE

6.00%

Existing

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

HP

5.78%

Existing

Exxon Mobil Corporation

XOM

5.22%

Existing

Chevron Corporation

CVX

4.74%

Existing

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OXY

4.65%

Existing

Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)

SLB

3.79%

Existing

Phillips 66

PSX

3.58%

Existing

Valero Energy Corporation

VLO

3.45%

Existing

Apache Corporation

APA

3.30%

Existing

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC

3.05%

Existing

Baker Hughes, A GE Company

BHGE

2.72%

Existing

ConocoPhillips

COP

2.19%

Existing

Andeavor

ANDV

2.14%

Existing

TechnicFMC plc

FTI

2.13%

Existing

Hess Corporation

HES

2.12%

Existing

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP

DM

2.00%

NEW

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

2.00%

Existing

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

2.00%

Existing

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP

TEP

2.00%

Existing

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

2.00%

Existing

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

2.00%

Existing

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

2.00%

NEW

EQT Midstream Partners, LP

EQM

2.00%

NEW

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

2.00%

Existing

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

2.00%

NEW

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

2.00%

Existing

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

ETP

2.00%

NEW

Halliburton Company

HAL

1.95%

Existing

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

APC

1.88%

Existing

Noble Energy, Inc.

NBL

1.67%

Existing

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

COG

1.37%

Existing

Marathon Oil Corporation

MRO

1.26%

Existing

Devon Energy Corporation

DVN

1.01%

Existing

Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

MPLX LP

MPLX

Spectra Energy Partners, LP

SEP

Sunoco LP

SUN

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP

TEGP

Williams Partners L.P.

WPZ

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, and storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels, as well as oil and natural gas equipment and services companies. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CENI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CENI

 

