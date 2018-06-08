Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today an upcoming interim rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index"). Per the Index's methodology guide, the removal of an Index constituent from a Sub-Index without a named direct replacement necessitates the rebalancing of the Index. The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Sub-Index") announced today that Index constituents Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) and Tallgrass Energy GP, LP (NYSE: TEGP) will be removed from the Sub-Index after the markets close on June 15, 2018, and effective on June 18, 2018. Replacements named for the removed constituents are not direct replacements. After the markets close on June 15, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the changes in the table below will become effective on June 18, 2018.
Cushing® Energy Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
WMB
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
KMI
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
ONEOK, Inc.
|
OKE
|
6.00%
|
Existing
|
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|
HP
|
5.78%
|
Existing
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
XOM
|
5.22%
|
Existing
|
Chevron Corporation
|
CVX
|
4.74%
|
Existing
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
OXY
|
4.65%
|
Existing
|
Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)
|
SLB
|
3.79%
|
Existing
|
Phillips 66
|
PSX
|
3.58%
|
Existing
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
VLO
|
3.45%
|
Existing
|
Apache Corporation
|
APA
|
3.30%
|
Existing
|
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|
MPC
|
3.05%
|
Existing
|
Baker Hughes, A GE Company
|
BHGE
|
2.72%
|
Existing
|
ConocoPhillips
|
COP
|
2.19%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor
|
ANDV
|
2.14%
|
Existing
|
TechnicFMC plc
|
FTI
|
2.13%
|
Existing
|
Hess Corporation
|
HES
|
2.12%
|
Existing
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP
|
DM
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP
|
TEP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Enable Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENBL
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
EQT Midstream Partners, LP
|
EQM
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
|
ETP
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Halliburton Company
|
HAL
|
1.95%
|
Existing
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
APC
|
1.88%
|
Existing
|
Noble Energy, Inc.
|
NBL
|
1.67%
|
Existing
|
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|
COG
|
1.37%
|
Existing
|
Marathon Oil Corporation
|
MRO
|
1.26%
|
Existing
|
Devon Energy Corporation
|
DVN
|
1.01%
|
Existing
Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
Spectra Energy Partners, LP
|
SEP
|
Sunoco LP
|
SUN
|
Tallgrass Energy GP, LP
|
TEGP
|
Williams Partners L.P.
|
WPZ
ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY INDEX
The Cushing® Energy Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, and storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels, as well as oil and natural gas equipment and services companies. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CENI".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com
The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
