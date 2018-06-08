Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index

Cushing® Energy Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Index Weight Status The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 6.00% Existing Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 6.00% Existing ONEOK, Inc. OKE 6.00% Existing Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP 5.78% Existing Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 5.22% Existing Chevron Corporation CVX 4.74% Existing Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 4.65% Existing Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited) SLB 3.79% Existing Phillips 66 PSX 3.58% Existing Valero Energy Corporation VLO 3.45% Existing Apache Corporation APA 3.30% Existing Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 3.05% Existing Baker Hughes, A GE Company BHGE 2.72% Existing ConocoPhillips COP 2.19% Existing Andeavor ANDV 2.14% Existing TechnicFMC plc FTI 2.13% Existing Hess Corporation HES 2.12% Existing Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM 2.00% NEW Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 2.00% Existing Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 2.00% Existing Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 2.00% Existing EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2.00% Existing DCP Midstream, LP DCP 2.00% Existing Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 2.00% NEW EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 2.00% NEW Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 2.00% Existing Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 2.00% NEW Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 2.00% Existing Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 2.00% NEW Halliburton Company HAL 1.95% Existing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC 1.88% Existing Noble Energy, Inc. NBL 1.67% Existing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG 1.37% Existing Marathon Oil Corporation MRO 1.26% Existing Devon Energy Corporation DVN 1.01% Existing

Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name Ticker MPLX LP MPLX Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP Sunoco LP SUN Tallgrass Energy GP, LP TEGP Williams Partners L.P. WPZ

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, and storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels, as well as oil and natural gas equipment and services companies. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CENI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

