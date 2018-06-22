Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Index

Company Name Ticker Index Weight Status The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 6.00% Existing Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 5.83% Existing ONEOK, Inc. OKE 5.78% Existing Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP 5.60% Existing Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 5.19% Existing Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 4.71% Existing Chevron Corporation CVX 4.56% Existing Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited) SLB 3.89% Existing Phillips 66 PSX 3.56% Existing Valero Energy Corporation VLO 3.52% Existing Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 3.18% Existing Apache Corporation APA 2.79% Existing Baker Hughes, A GE Company BHGE 2.77% Existing HollyFrontier Corporation HFC 2.25% NEW Andeavor ANDV 2.19% Existing ConocoPhillips COP 2.15% Existing TechnicFMC plc FTI 2.12% Existing Hess Corporation HES 2.04% Existing Halliburton Company HAL 2.01% Existing Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 2.00% Existing EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2.00% Existing Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM 2.00% Existing Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 2.00% Existing DCP Midstream, LP DCP 2.00% Existing Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 2.00% Existing Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 2.00% Existing EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 2.00% Existing Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 2.00% Existing Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 2.00% Existing MPLX LP MPLX 2.00% NEW Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 2.00% Existing Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC 1.82% Existing Noble Energy, Inc. NBL 1.57% Existing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG 1.26% Existing Marathon Oil Corporation MRO 1.21% Existing

Constituents removed, effective July 2, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Devon Energy Corporation DVN AmeriGas Partners, L.P. APU

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, and storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels, as well as oil and natural gas equipment and services companies. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CENI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® Energy Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

