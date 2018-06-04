Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index

DALLAS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today an upcoming interim rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index"). Per the Index's methodology guide, the removal of an Index constituent from a Sub-Index without a named direct replacement necessitates the rebalancing of the Index. On June 4, 2018, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Index constituent Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) will be removed from the S&P 500 Index ("SPX") and, by extension, the S&P 500 Materials Index ("S5MATR"), a Sub-Index of the Index, effective prior to the open of trading on June 7, 2018. S&P Dow Jones has announced that the replacement named for MON will not be a member of S5MATR. After the markets close on June 6, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the changes in the table below will become effective on June 7, 2018.
Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index constituents, effective June 7, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
WMB
|
3.56%
|
Existing
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
LYB
|
3.32%
|
Existing
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
KMI
|
3.27%
|
Existing
|
ONEOK, Inc.
|
OKE
|
3.22%
|
Existing
|
International Paper Company
|
IP
|
3.12%
|
Existing
|
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|
HP
|
3.06%
|
Existing
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
XOM
|
2.80%
|
Existing
|
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|
CF
|
2.78%
|
Existing
|
WestRock Company
|
WRK
|
2.67%
|
Existing
|
Chevron Corporation
|
CVX
|
2.54%
|
Existing
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
APD
|
2.53%
|
Existing
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
OXY
|
2.50%
|
Existing
|
Packaging Corporation of America
|
PKG
|
2.47%
|
Existing
|
Nucor Corporation
|
NUE
|
2.18%
|
Existing
|
DowDuPont Inc.
|
DWDP
|
2.13%
|
Existing
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
IFF
|
2.09%
|
Existing
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
1.99%
|
Existing
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
2.10%
|
Existing
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
2.31%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
1.76%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP
|
TEP
|
2.06%
|
Existing
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
2.17%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
2.21%
|
Existing
|
Spectra Energy Partners, LP
|
SEP
|
1.60%
|
Existing
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
1.96%
|
Existing
|
Sunoco LP
|
SUN
|
1.83%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy GP, LP
|
TEGP
|
2.03%
|
Existing
|
Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)
|
SLB
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Williams Partners L.P.
|
WPZ
|
1.97%
|
Existing
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
EMN
|
1.99%
|
Existing
|
Praxair, Inc.
|
PX
|
1.97%
|
Existing
|
Phillips 66
|
PSX
|
1.86%
|
Existing
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
AVY
|
1.84%
|
Existing
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
VLO
|
1.78%
|
Existing
|
Apache Corporation
|
APA
|
1.76%
|
Existing
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
PPG
|
1.65%
|
Existing
|
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|
MPC
|
1.55%
|
Existing
|
Baker Hughes, A GE Company
|
BHGE
|
1.53%
|
Existing
|
Newmont Mining Corporation
|
NEM
|
1.38%
|
Existing
|
Sealed Air Corporation
|
SEE
|
1.36%
|
Existing
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
ALB
|
1.33%
|
Existing
|
ConocoPhillips
|
COP
|
1.16%
|
Existing
|
TechnicFMC plc
|
FTI
|
1.16%
|
Existing
|
Hess Corporation
|
HES
|
1.14%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor
|
ANDV
|
1.09%
|
Existing
|
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
|
FCX
|
1.09%
|
NEW
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
ECL
|
1.07%
|
Existing
|
Halliburton Company
|
HAL
|
1.04%
|
Existing
|
Ball Corporation
|
BLL
|
1.03%
|
NEW
Constituent removed, effective June 7, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Monsanto Company
|
MON
ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX
The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI) and The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com
The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Cushing Asset Management, LP, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
CUSH-CSCI
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushing-asset-management-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-energy-supply-chain-index-300659503.html
SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC
Share this article