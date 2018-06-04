Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index

DALLAS, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today an upcoming interim rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index"). Per the Index's methodology guide, the removal of an Index constituent from a Sub-Index without a named direct replacement necessitates the rebalancing of the Index. On June 4, 2018, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Index constituent Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) will be removed from the S&P 500 Index ("SPX") and, by extension, the S&P 500 Materials Index ("S5MATR"), a Sub-Index of the Index, effective prior to the open of trading on June 7, 2018. S&P Dow Jones has announced that the replacement named for MON will not be a member of S5MATR. After the markets close on June 6, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the changes in the table below will become effective on June 7, 2018.

Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index constituents, effective June 7, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

The Williams Companies, Inc.

WMB

3.56%

Existing

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

LYB

3.32%

Existing

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

KMI

3.27%

Existing

ONEOK, Inc.

OKE

3.22%

Existing

International Paper Company

IP

3.12%

Existing

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

HP

3.06%

Existing

Exxon Mobil Corporation

XOM

2.80%

Existing

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF

2.78%

Existing

WestRock Company

WRK

2.67%

Existing

Chevron Corporation

CVX

2.54%

Existing

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

APD

2.53%

Existing

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

OXY

2.50%

Existing

Packaging Corporation of America

PKG

2.47%

Existing

Nucor Corporation

NUE

2.18%

Existing

DowDuPont Inc.

DWDP

2.13%

Existing

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

IFF

2.09%

Existing

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

1.99%

Existing

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

2.10%

Existing

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

2.31%

Existing

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

1.76%

Existing

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP

TEP

2.06%

Existing

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

2.17%

Existing

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

2.21%

Existing

Spectra Energy Partners, LP

SEP

1.60%

Existing

MPLX LP

MPLX

1.96%

Existing

Sunoco LP

SUN

1.83%

Existing

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP

TEGP

2.03%

Existing

Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)

SLB

2.00%

Existing

Williams Partners L.P.

WPZ

1.97%

Existing

Eastman Chemical Company

EMN

1.99%

Existing

Praxair, Inc.

PX

1.97%

Existing

Phillips 66

PSX

1.86%

Existing

Avery Dennison Corporation

AVY

1.84%

Existing

Valero Energy Corporation

VLO

1.78%

Existing

Apache Corporation

APA

1.76%

Existing

PPG Industries, Inc.

PPG

1.65%

Existing

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC

1.55%

Existing

Baker Hughes, A GE Company

BHGE

1.53%

Existing

Newmont Mining Corporation

NEM

1.38%

Existing

Sealed Air Corporation

SEE

1.36%

Existing

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

1.33%

Existing

ConocoPhillips

COP

1.16%

Existing

TechnicFMC plc

FTI

1.16%

Existing

Hess Corporation

HES

1.14%

Existing

Andeavor

ANDV

1.09%

Existing

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

FCX

1.09%

NEW

Ecolab Inc.

ECL

1.07%

Existing

Halliburton Company

HAL

1.04%

Existing

Ball Corporation

BLL

1.03%

NEW

Constituent removed, effective June 7, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Monsanto Company

MON

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI) and The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

