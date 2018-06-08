Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today an upcoming interim rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index"). Per the Index's methodology guide, the removal of an Index constituent from a Sub-Index without a named direct replacement necessitates the rebalancing of the Index. The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (the "Sub-Index") announced today that Index constituents Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) and Tallgrass Energy GP, LP (NYSE: TEGP) will be removed from the Sub-Index after the markets close on June 15, 2018, and effective on June 18, 2018. Replacements named for the removed constituents are not direct replacements. After the markets close on June 15, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the changes in the table below will become effective on June 18, 2018.
|
Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
WMB
|
3.59%
|
Existing
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
KMI
|
3.30%
|
Existing
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
LYB
|
3.26%
|
Existing
|
ONEOK, Inc.
|
OKE
|
3.25%
|
Existing
|
International Paper Company
|
IP
|
3.10%
|
Existing
|
Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
|
HP
|
3.05%
|
Existing
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
XOM
|
2.76%
|
Existing
|
WestRock Company
|
WRK
|
2.72%
|
Existing
|
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
|
CF
|
2.72%
|
Existing
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
APD
|
2.53%
|
Existing
|
Chevron Corporation
|
CVX
|
2.51%
|
Existing
|
Packaging Corporation of America
|
PKG
|
2.47%
|
Existing
|
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|
OXY
|
2.46%
|
Existing
|
Nucor Corporation
|
NUE
|
2.18%
|
Existing
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
IFF
|
2.12%
|
Existing
|
DowDuPont Inc.
|
DWDP
|
2.09%
|
Existing
|
Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited)
|
SLB
|
2.01%
|
Existing
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP
|
DM
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP
|
TEP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Enable Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENBL
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
EQT Midstream Partners, LP
|
EQM
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
2.00%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
|
ETP
|
2.00%
|
NEW
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
EMN
|
1.96%
|
Existing
|
Praxair, Inc.
|
PX
|
1.96%
|
Existing
|
Phillips 66
|
PSX
|
1.89%
|
Existing
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
AVY
|
1.88%
|
Existing
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
VLO
|
1.82%
|
Existing
|
Apache Corporation
|
APA
|
1.75%
|
Existing
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
PPG
|
1.67%
|
Existing
|
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|
MPC
|
1.61%
|
Existing
|
Baker Hughes, A GE Company
|
BHGE
|
1.44%
|
Existing
|
Sealed Air Corporation
|
SEE
|
1.42%
|
Existing
|
Newmont Mining Corporation
|
NEM
|
1.39%
|
Existing
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
ALB
|
1.35%
|
Existing
|
ConocoPhillips
|
COP
|
1.16%
|
Existing
|
Andeavor
|
ANDV
|
1.13%
|
Existing
|
TechnicFMC plc
|
FTI
|
1.13%
|
Existing
|
Hess Corporation
|
HES
|
1.12%
|
Existing
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
ECL
|
1.08%
|
Existing
|
Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
|
FCX
|
1.05%
|
Existing
|
Ball Corporation
|
BLL
|
1.05%
|
Existing
|
Halliburton Company
|
HAL
|
1.03%
|
Existing
|
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
|
APC
|
0.99%
|
Existing
|
Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
Spectra Energy Partners, LP
|
SEP
|
Sunoco LP
|
SUN
|
Tallgrass Energy GP, LP
|
TEGP
|
Williams Partners L.P.
|
WPZ
ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX
The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI) and The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
