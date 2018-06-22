Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index

Company Name Ticker Index Weight Status The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 3.38% Existing LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB 3.37% Existing International Paper Company IP 3.25% Existing Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 3.15% Existing ONEOK, Inc. OKE 3.12% Existing Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP 3.02% Existing Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 2.80% Existing WestRock Company WRK 2.73% Existing Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD 2.59% Existing Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 2.54% Existing Packaging Corporation of America PKG 2.51% Existing CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF 2.49% Existing Chevron Corporation CVX 2.46% Existing Nucor Corporation NUE 2.14% Existing DowDuPont Inc. DWDP 2.14% Existing Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited) SLB 2.10% Existing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF 2.04% Existing Eastman Chemical Company EMN 2.01% Existing Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 2.00% Existing EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2.00% Existing Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM 2.00% Existing Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 2.00% Existing DCP Midstream, LP DCP 2.00% Existing Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 2.00% Existing Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 2.00% Existing EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 2.00% Existing Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 2.00% Existing Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 2.00% Existing MPLX LP MPLX 2.00% NEW Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 2.00% Existing Praxair, Inc. PX 1.97% Existing Phillips 66 PSX 1.92% Existing Valero Energy Corporation VLO 1.90% Existing Avery Dennison Corporation AVY 1.90% Existing Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 1.71% Existing PPG Industries, Inc. PPG 1.58% Existing Apache Corporation APA 1.51% Existing Baker Hughes, A GE Company BHGE 1.50% Existing Newmont Mining Corporation NEM 1.37% Existing Albemarle Corporation ALB 1.35% Existing Sealed Air Corporation SEE 1.33% Existing HollyFrontier Corporation HFC 1.22% NEW Andeavor ANDV 1.18% Existing ConocoPhillips COP 1.16% Existing TechnicFMC plc FTI 1.15% Existing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX 1.14% Existing Hess Corporation HES 1.10% Existing Halliburton Company HAL 1.08% Existing Ecolab Inc. ECL 1.06% Existing Ball Corporation BLL 1.03% Existing

Constituents removed, effective July 2, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC AmeriGas Partners, L.P. APU

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:

Judson Redmond

214-692-6334

www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

