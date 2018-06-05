Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index [CORRECTED]

Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index constituents, effective June 7, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Index Weight Status The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 3.56% Existing LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB 3.32% Existing Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 3.27% Existing ONEOK, Inc. OKE 3.22% Existing International Paper Company IP 3.12% Existing Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP 3.06% Existing Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM 2.80% Existing CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF 2.78% Existing WestRock Company WRK 2.67% Existing Chevron Corporation CVX 2.54% Existing Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD 2.53% Existing Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY 2.50% Existing Packaging Corporation of America PKG 2.47% Existing Nucor Corporation NUE 2.18% Existing DowDuPont Inc. DWDP 2.13% Existing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF 2.09% Existing Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 1.99% Existing DCP Midstream, LP DCP 2.10% Existing EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2.31% Existing Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 1.76% Existing Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 2.06% Existing Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 2.17% Existing Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 2.21% Existing Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP 1.60% Existing MPLX LP MPLX 1.96% Existing Sunoco LP SUN 1.83% Existing Tallgrass Energy GP, LP TEGP 2.03% Existing Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited) SLB 2.00% Existing Williams Partners L.P. WPZ 1.97% Existing Eastman Chemical Company EMN 1.99% Existing Praxair, Inc. PX 1.97% Existing Phillips 66 PSX 1.86% Existing Avery Dennison Corporation AVY 1.84% Existing Valero Energy Corporation VLO 1.78% Existing Apache Corporation APA 1.76% Existing PPG Industries, Inc. PPG 1.65% Existing Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 1.55% Existing Baker Hughes, A GE Company BHGE 1.53% Existing Newmont Mining Corporation NEM 1.38% Existing Sealed Air Corporation SEE 1.36% Existing Albemarle Corporation ALB 1.33% Existing ConocoPhillips COP 1.16% Existing TechnicFMC plc FTI 1.16% Existing Hess Corporation HES 1.14% Existing Andeavor ANDV 1.09% Existing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX 1.09% NEW Ecolab Inc. ECL 1.07% Existing Halliburton Company HAL 1.04% Existing Ball Corporation BLL 1.03% NEW Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC 0.99% Existing

Constituent removed, effective June 7, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Monsanto Company MON

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI) and The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Cushing Asset Management, LP, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

