Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC and Cushing® Asset Management, LP announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on April 13, 2018, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on April 16, 2018.

Cushing® MLP High Income Index constituents, effective April 16, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Tier

Index Weight

Prior Tier

NuStar Energy, L.P.

NS

1

5.0%

1

Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP

1

5.0%

3

NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL

1

5.0%

1

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

ETP

1

5.0%

1

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

BPL

1

5.0%

1

Golar LNG Partners LP

GMLP

1

5.0%

1

Sunoco LP

SUN

1

5.0%

1

USA Compression Partners, LP

USAC

1

5.0%

New

TC PipeLines, LP

TCP

1

5.0%

2

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

1

5.0%

1

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

SXCP

2

3.5%

2

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

2

3.5%

1

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP

TEGP

2

3.5%

New

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP

TEP

2

3.5%

2

AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

APU

2

3.5%

2

Archrock Partners, L.P.

APLP

2

3.5%

New

Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

HEP

2

3.5%

2

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

2

3.5%

1

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

2

3.5%

1

Spectra Energy Partners, LP

SEP

2

3.5%

3

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

MMLP

3

1.5%

3

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

3

1.5%

2

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

3

1.5%

2

GasLog Partners LP

GLOP

3

1.5%

3

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

3

1.5%

2

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

3

1.5%

3

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP

DM

3

1.5%

New

Hi-Crush Partners LP

HCLP

3

1.5%

New

Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

BSM

3

1.5%

2

MPLX LP

MPLX

3

1.5%

3

Constituents removed, effective April 16, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOP

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

CQP

CNX Midstream Partners LP

CNXM

Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.

EPD

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC

NSH

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 publicly traded energy and shipping master limited partnership (MLP) securities with an emphasis on current yield. The securities are chosen for inclusion according to a three-tier proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies. 

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker:  MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker:  CMCI), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI).  For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing® Asset Management, LP.  Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-MLPY

 

Related Links

