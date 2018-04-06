Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index

Company Name Ticker Tier Index Weight Prior Tier NuStar Energy, L.P. NS 1 5.0% 1 Summit Midstream Partners, LP SMLP 1 5.0% 3 NGL Energy Partners LP NGL 1 5.0% 1 Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 1 5.0% 1 Buckeye Partners, L.P. BPL 1 5.0% 1 Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP 1 5.0% 1 Sunoco LP SUN 1 5.0% 1 USA Compression Partners, LP USAC 1 5.0% New TC PipeLines, LP TCP 1 5.0% 2 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 1 5.0% 1 SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. SXCP 2 3.5% 2 EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2 3.5% 1 Tallgrass Energy GP, LP TEGP 2 3.5% New Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 2 3.5% 2 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. APU 2 3.5% 2 Archrock Partners, L.P. APLP 2 3.5% New Holly Energy Partners, L.P. HEP 2 3.5% 2 Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 2 3.5% 1 Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 2 3.5% 1 Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP 2 3.5% 3 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP 3 1.5% 3 DCP Midstream, LP DCP 3 1.5% 2 Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 3 1.5% 2 GasLog Partners LP GLOP 3 1.5% 3 Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 3 1.5% 2 Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 3 1.5% 3 Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM 3 1.5% New Hi-Crush Partners LP HCLP 3 1.5% New Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM 3 1.5% 2 MPLX LP MPLX 3 1.5% 3

Constituents removed, effective April 16, 2018:

Company Name Ticker KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. EPD NuStar GP Holdings, LLC NSH

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 publicly traded energy and shipping master limited partnership (MLP) securities with an emphasis on current yield. The securities are chosen for inclusion according to a three-tier proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

For additional information contact:

Judson Redmond

214-692-6334

http://www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-MLPY

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushing-asset-management-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-300625430.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cushingasset.com

