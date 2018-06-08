Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index

Cushing® Transportation Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Index Weight Status Ryder System, Inc. R 6.00% Existing United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS 6.00% Existing Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 6.00% Existing Matson, Inc. MATX 6.00% Existing C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW 6.00% Existing Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK 6.00% Existing Union Pacific Corporation UNP 6.00% Existing Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC 6.00% Existing CSX Corporation CSX 4.66% Existing Kansas City Southern KSU 4.63% Existing Southwest Airlines Co. LUV 4.36% Existing Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD 4.05% Existing American Airlines Group Inc. AAL 3.13% Existing FedEx Corporation FDX 2.70% Existing J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT 2.62% Existing Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM 2.00% NEW Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 2.00% Existing Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 2.00% Existing Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 2.00% Existing EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2.00% Existing DCP Midstream, LP DCP 2.00% Existing Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 2.00% NEW EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 2.00% NEW Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 2.00% Existing Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 2.00% NEW Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 2.00% Existing Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 2.00% NEW Landstar System, Inc. LSTR 1.85% Existing

Constituents removed, effective June 18, 2018:

Company Name Ticker MPLX LP MPLX Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP Sunoco LP SUN Tallgrass Energy GP, LP TEGP Williams Partners L.P. WPZ

ABOUT THE CUSHING® TRANSPORTATION INDEX

The Cushing® Transportation Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in road, rail, marine and air transportation of cargoes and passengers, as well as master limited partnerships (MLPs) engaged in storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CTRI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

The Cushing® Transportation Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

