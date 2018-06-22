Swank Capital and Cushing® Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index

DALLAS, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Transportation Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on June 29, 2018, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on July 2, 2018:

Cushing® Transportation Index constituents, effective July 2, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

Index Weight

Status

United Parcel Service, Inc.

UPS

6.00%

Existing

Ryder System, Inc.

R

6.00%

Existing

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

DAL

6.00%

Existing

Matson, Inc.

MATX

6.00%

Existing

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CHRW

6.00%

Existing

Union Pacific Corporation

UNP

6.00%

Existing

Alaska Air Group, Inc.

ALK

6.00%

Existing

Norfolk Southern Corporation

NSC

6.00%

Existing

CSX Corporation

CSX

4.53%

Existing

Kansas City Southern

KSU

4.47%

Existing

Southwest Airlines Co.

LUV

4.11%

Existing

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

EXPD

4.01%

Existing

FedEx Corporation

FDX

3.45%

Existing

American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL

3.18%

Existing

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

JBHT

2.50%

Existing

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP

2.00%

Existing

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP

ENLK

2.00%

Existing

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP

DM

2.00%

Existing

Andeavor Logistics LP

ANDX

2.00%

Existing

DCP Midstream, LP

DCP

2.00%

Existing

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

WES

2.00%

Existing

Crestwood Equity Partners LP

CEQP

2.00%

Existing

EQT Midstream Partners, LP

EQM

2.00%

Existing

Enable Midstream Partners, LP

ENBL

2.00%

Existing

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.

ETE

2.00%

Existing

MPLX LP

MPLX

2.00%

NEW

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.

ETP

2.00%

Existing

Landstar System, Inc.

LSTR

1.75%

Existing

Constituents removed, effective July 2, 2018:

Company Name

Ticker

AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

APU

ABOUT THE CUSHING® TRANSPORTATION INDEX

The Cushing® Transportation Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in road, rail, marine and air transportation of cargoes and passengers, as well as master limited partnerships (MLPs) engaged in storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CTRI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® Transportation Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index.  S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CTRI

 

