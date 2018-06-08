Swank Capital and Cushing®Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing® Asset Management, LP, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on June 15, 2018, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on June 18, 2018.
Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index constituents, effective June 18, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Index Weight
|
Status
|
Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.
|
EPD
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.
|
ETE
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.
|
ETP
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
MMP
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
MPLX LP
|
MPLX
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
WMB
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
Williams Partners L.P.
|
WPZ
|
7.50%
|
Existing
|
Buckeye Partners, L.P.
|
BPL
|
4.46%
|
Existing
|
Western Gas Partners, L.P.
|
WES
|
4.30%
|
Existing
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
|
ARLP
|
3.27%
|
NEW
|
Andeavor Logistics LP
|
ANDX
|
3.18%
|
Existing
|
DCP Midstream, LP
|
DCP
|
3.00%
|
Existing
|
EQT Midstream Partners, LP
|
EQM
|
2.79%
|
Existing
|
AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
|
APU
|
2.41%
|
Existing
|
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENLK
|
2.38%
|
Existing
|
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
SHLX
|
2.37%
|
Existing
|
Phillips 66 Partners LP
|
PSXP
|
2.32%
|
Existing
|
Antero Midstream Partners LP
|
AM
|
2.24%
|
Existing
|
Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.
|
EEP
|
1.77%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP
|
TEP
|
1.67%
|
Existing
|
Crestwood Equity Partners LP
|
CEQP
|
1.36%
|
Existing
|
Antero Midstream GP LP
|
AMGP
|
1.22%
|
Existing
|
Enable Midstream Partners, LP
|
ENBL
|
1.21%
|
Existing
|
Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
|
BSM
|
1.19%
|
Existing
|
Rice Midstream Partners LP
|
RMP
|
1.15%
|
Existing
|
Holly Energy Partners, L.P.
|
HEP
|
1.10%
|
Existing
|
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, L.P.
|
BWP
|
1.08%
|
Existing
|
NGL Energy Partners LP
|
NGL
|
1.06%
|
Existing
|
Tallgrass Energy GP, LP
|
TEGP
|
1.02%
|
Existing
|
Noble Midstream Partners LP
|
NBLX
|
0.95%
|
Existing
Constituents removed, effective March 19, 2018:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP
|
DM
ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP MARKET CAP INDEX
The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of widely held master limited partnerships (MLPs). The Index is weighted on a float-adjusted market capitalization basis, with the weight of each constituent capped at 7.5% at rebalance. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices while the constituents are selected from the entire universe of publicly traded MLPs. The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CMCI".
ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.
Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.
Contact:
Judson Redmond
214-692-6334
http://www.cushingasset.com/
The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.
CUSH-CMCI
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushingasset-management-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-market-cap-index-300662258.html
SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC
Share this article