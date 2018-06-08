Swank Capital and Cushing®Asset Management Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index

Company Name Ticker Index Weight Status Enterprise Products Partners, L.P. EPD 7.50% Existing Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ETE 7.50% Existing Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 7.50% Existing Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP 7.50% Existing MPLX LP MPLX 7.50% Existing The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 7.50% Existing Williams Partners L.P. WPZ 7.50% Existing Buckeye Partners, L.P. BPL 4.46% Existing Western Gas Partners, L.P. WES 4.30% Existing Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP 3.27% NEW Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 3.18% Existing DCP Midstream, LP DCP 3.00% Existing EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 2.79% Existing AmeriGas Partners, L.P. APU 2.41% Existing EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 2.38% Existing Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX 2.37% Existing Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP 2.32% Existing Antero Midstream Partners LP AM 2.24% Existing Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. EEP 1.77% Existing Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 1.67% Existing Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP 1.36% Existing Antero Midstream GP LP AMGP 1.22% Existing Enable Midstream Partners, LP ENBL 1.21% Existing Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM 1.19% Existing Rice Midstream Partners LP RMP 1.15% Existing Holly Energy Partners, L.P. HEP 1.10% Existing Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, L.P. BWP 1.08% Existing NGL Energy Partners LP NGL 1.06% Existing Tallgrass Energy GP, LP TEGP 1.02% Existing Noble Midstream Partners LP NBLX 0.95% Existing

Constituents removed, effective March 19, 2018:

Company Name Ticker Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP DM

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP MARKET CAP INDEX

The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of widely held master limited partnerships (MLPs). The Index is weighted on a float-adjusted market capitalization basis, with the weight of each constituent capped at 7.5% at rebalance. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices while the constituents are selected from the entire universe of publicly traded MLPs. The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CMCI".

ABOUT SWANK CAPITAL AND CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CSCI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:

Judson Redmond

214-692-6334

http://www.cushingasset.com/

The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CMCI

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swank-capital-and-cushingasset-management-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-market-cap-index-300662258.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP; Swank Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cushingasset.com

