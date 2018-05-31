Swann Celebrates National Safety Month by Launching Swann Security Month in June

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, the global leader in DIY security, has launched Swann Security Month in tandem with National Safety Month to bring awareness to the need for home security in keeping one's residence and loved ones safe.

Throughout the month of June, Swann will be offering consumers educational multimedia content in the form of videos, infographics, and tips for safety that they can implement straight away to make their homes safer. This content will be shared on Swann's website and social platforms. Swann will also offer exclusive promotional deals on home security both online and in store, as well as competitions and giveaways.

In addition, Swann will also be offering retailers promotional specials and strategic partnerships to help grow industry-wide awareness and put home safety at the forefront of national conversation.

"During the Summer months, when families are often spending time outside the residence or traveling, our homes are left vulnerable to a break in. With National Safety Month in June, we want to be sure that homeowners are taking home security into consideration when it comes to overall safety. Swann is excited to present Security Month and hopes to educate consumers and collaborate with retailers on the importance and convenience of DIY home security," said Dennis McTighe, Senior Vice President of the Americas.

Swann also plans to launch groundbreaking video surveillance technology during the month of June, including Google Assistant voice activation on wired surveillance systems and Amazon Alexa voice activation on the Wire-Free Smart Security Camera and forthcoming Wi-Fi series cameras. This adds a new layer of convenience as end-users can ask to see live video from cameras on their TV or Smart devices. There is also a new Solar Charging Panel for the Smart Security Camera meaning you don't have to manually recharge. It's now set and forget!

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in Do-it-Yourself video surveillance with a proud 30-year history, dating back to 1987, providing innovative security and consumer electronics solutions. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive and best value security solutions to empower consumers to protect, and stay connected to, their home or business no matter where life takes them. With offices in the USA, Canada, U.K., Australia, China and Hong Kong, and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global security market. Swann's products are available from leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Amazon.com, Fry's Electronics, Lowe's, Menards, Dixons Carphone, Screwfix, Costco Wholesale, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Bunnings Warehouse. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place. Follow Swann via social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Contact:

Jennifer Buonantony

Press Pass LA for Swann (PR Contact)

(323) 496-1976

jennifer@presspassla.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swann-celebrates-national-safety-month-by-launching-swann-security-month-in-june-300657524.html

SOURCE Swann

Related Links

https://www.swann.com

