Swann Launches Next Wave of Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras and Its New Swann Security Digital Ecosystem

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, is unveiling 'Swann Security', a fully integrated ecosystem that encompasses wired and wireless security solutions, all controllable via a single app.

As part of this ecosystem, Swann is releasing its Wi-Fi Alert Indoor Camera and Wi-Fi Spotlight Outdoor Camera to provide you with powerful yet easy to use security. They are also announcing the release of three new wired security systems; including DVRs with Sensor Warning Light Cameras (available in both 1080p and 4K Ultra HD) and 4K Ultra HD NVRs with more powerful Spotlight Cameras featuring crime deterring sirens.

"At Swann, we are committed to simplifying home security for daily life," said Jeremy Stewart, VP of Marketing at Swann. "Consumers want smart security solutions that prevent crime, interconnect with one another, and offer value with no recurring fees, and this is what we are delivering with the new Swann Security products," continued Stewart.

Wireless Security You Can Rely On

The Swann Wi-Fi cameras give consumers the flexibility to choose the solution to best suit your needs – indoors or outdoors. Designed for serious security, both cameras connect to power and can be set up on a smartphone via Wi-Fi within minutes. Consumers will enjoy peace of mind day and night, with 1080p HD videos recorded securely via free access to the cloud.

The Swann Wi-Fi Alert Indoor Security Camera allows people to keep an unobtrusive eye on your home's interior while ensuring its security. The two-way audio allows you to talk to your guests or warn off intruders with a siren.

The Swann Wi-Fi Spotlight Outdoor Camera will also enables consumers to keep the outside of your home secure. With its powerful spotlights, Swann users can see and record activity at any hour. In combination with its siren and two-way audio, this camera will help to keep your home safe and secure.

Truly reliable wired security that prevents crime every time

Swann's new Day/Night 4K Spotlight NVR Camera is the ultimate crime prevention tool. It connects to premium NVRs to provide amazing 4K ultra HD video. This NVR camera comes armed with motion-sensing ultra-bright 300 Lumen Spotlights, a loud siren, and two-way audio functionality, as well as mobile alerts. With powerful night vision of up to 45m in total darkness ( 60m with ambient lights), as well as the ability to see color at night, you can know what's happening at any hour.

The Swann Day/Night 4K Sensor Warning Light Camera With Siren connects to a wired DVR recorder. It provides complete protection day and night. Offering state-of-the-art 4K Ultra HD video with a powerful digital zoom. The extended night vision, up to 130ft/ 40m , 1080p version of the Day/Night Warning Light Camera is available and offers crystal clear full HD video with night viewing in color up to 32ft/ 10m when the lights are activated, while its infrared night vision can capture essential evidence in black and white for up to 100ft/ 30m .

Complete security control in the palm of your hands

The new Swann Security app gives you the unique ability to seamlessly control multiple wired systems, and Wi-Fi cameras from multiple sites, stream live video, receive notifications and know what's happening at all times. Swann is the only vendor that offers a complete line up of wired and wireless security solutions that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The new Swann Security ecosystem is packed with great features such as:

Video Analytics -- Smart video analytics, such as Line Crossing, Intrusion, and Static Object Detection, target unwanted activity, saving you time and recording space while preventing crime.

Smart Alerts -- Heat and movement from people and cars trigger accurate mobile alerts, so you can check in on what's happening, sooner.

Optional additional alerts including face recognition, pet, vehicle, parcel and camera tampering detection will be available for the Wi-Fi cameras via an affordable subscription service.

