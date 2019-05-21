Swann Outsmarts Crime With the Release of Wi-Fi Floodlight Security System

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in DIY security, has launched its newest innovation, the Wi-Fi-enabled Floodlight Security System. The versatile security system is more than just a floodlight or security camera, it is a powerful security tool that helps you actively prevent crime and keep your home and business safe.

The system's full HD, 1080p security camera is equipped with Swann's True Detect™ heat and motion sensing technology which, when triggered, switches on two powerful LED floodlights, a loud warning siren, video recording and sends alerts to your mobile device. The super-bright, 2500-lumen floodlights can startle intruders and capture vivid high-definition video during the day or night in full color to help users discern facial detail, clothing colors, car models and more. You can also configure and customize the light brightness, siren and audio loudness and turn the system on and off from anywhere, using your mobile device.

The two-way audio adds another layer of protection. Use the app to talk to visitors, such as telling delivery people where to leave a package. Alternatively, scare off intruders with an audible warning and the loud siren.

The Floodlight Security System joins Swann's popular Wire-Free Smart Security Camera, Wi-Fi Indoor Security Camera and Wi-Fi Outdoor Security Camera on the SAFE by Swann app, giving users greater visibility of what's happening around their property and peace of mind 24/7.

"We are excited to launch the Floodlight Security System as this product truly focuses on preventing crime and smartly connecting people with what's currently happening via their mobile device," said Mike Lucas, CEO at Swann. "At Swann, we recognize that perimeter security is the key to deterring unwanted activity and having the peace of mind that everything is okay at home or business."

Users can store video clips with audio to the Floodlight Security System's local memory for up to seven days. Clips can also be uploaded to the secure cloud for up to two days, or customers can choose the ExtraSafe plan for longer storage to the cloud. The system is designed for easy access of the footage that can be easily retrieved for playback on a mobile device or sharing with loved ones, friends or law enforcement.

The Floodlight Security System also seamlessly integrates with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so users can use voice commands, such as "Okay Google, show me the front yard," to see video from the camera on their TV with Chromecast, or call out "Alexa, show me the front door," to see vision on their Echo Spot, Echo Show or 4K Fire TV.

The Floodlight Security System (MSRP $179.99) will be available in a black or white casing from May 2019 in-store and online at leading retailers including Best Buy, Fry's Electronics and more.

Watch the Floodlight Security System in action: https://youtu.be/7uJQzIEPLg8

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative, yet cost-effective, security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia in 1987.

Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive and best value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business, no matter where life takes them.

With offices in the USA, Canada, Australia, U.K., China and Hong Kong, and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Fry's Electronics, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Costco Wholesale, Ingram Micro, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Exertis, Screwfix and more.

Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place. Stay updated with Swann via social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

