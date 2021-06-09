Swann Security and Best Buy Rejoin Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After two straight weeks of solid finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Charlotte (16th) and Mid-Ohio (18th), Ryan Vargas has secured additional support from loyal partners Swann Security and Best Buy at Texas Motor Speedway.

Swann

The newly added race for Swann Security means that their lineup of products will be promoted in at least five races this season, further underlining an impressive jump into the world of NASCAR racing. This weekend in Texas, the No. 4 Chevrolet will highlight Swann's latest 4-Camera, 1080p Enforcer™ DVR Security System, available exclusively at Best Buy.

Vargas is no stranger to the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, as it was the site of his best career finish of eighth place last fall. Despite only having made one previous start in the Lone Star state, the twenty-year-old looks to build upon his recently found momentum.

"I'm ecstatic to share the news that Swann Security with Best Buy will be back onboard our #4 Chevy this weekend at Texas. Charlotte was a great race as we improved all day long and were able to secure our best finish of the season. On top of that, being able to welcome Best Buy back aboard is a huge deal, and I'm excited to have their support once again this weekend."

The Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race can be seen on Fox Sports 1 at 4:00 p.m. EDT this Saturday, June 12. For more information about Swann products and to learn more about their NASCAR ambassadors, visit them on the web at https://www.swann.com/us/ambassadors.

"We are looking forward to this weekend's NASCAR race in Texas and glad we can support Ryan Vargas in the early stages of his Xfinity Series career; he has such a bright future in racing," says Leslie Conover, VP of Sales in the Americas at Swann. "We're so proud of what he's already accomplished, and the Swann family will again be cheering him on via the sidelines."

To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at https://www.ryanvargas.com/. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team's official website at https://www.teamjdmotorsports.com/. #TeamJDM

About Swann:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including their patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them -- around the world or around the track. Swann's products can be found at Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news:Facebook,Instagram,Twitter,LinkedIn, andYouTube.

