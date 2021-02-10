Swann® Security to Partner With Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports for Four Races

GAFFNEY, S.C. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Vargas will sport a new look at the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Swann®, a veteran in the global security camera market, will adorn the No. 6 Chevrolet for the first of four races on Saturday.

This week marks the start of Ryan's first full-time season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, and will also be his first career start at Daytona. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender looks to start his relationship with Swann Communications on a high note.

Swann? Security

"It's an honor and privilege to bring Swann on board for four races this season, including the first race of the year at Daytona. It's always a great feeling to bring new partners to the sport. I'm excited to showcase their products including their line of Enforcer-branded products."

In addition to the season opener at Daytona, Swann Communications will serve as the primary partner in races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Road America in July, and Texas Motor Speedway in October - the site of Vargas' first Top 10 finish. Swann will also be an associate sponsor for the entire 33-race season.

"Swann is ecstatic to be sponsoring Ryan Vargas and our company logo will be wrapped on the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro for JD Motorsports that Vargas will be driving in the NASCAR Xfinity Series," said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. "Be on the lookout for Swann on the track."

For more information, including a full list of Swann Communications products, visit the company on the web at www.Swann.com.

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 13. To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com. For all things JDM, follow along on the team's social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team's official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

About Swann:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including the company's patent-pending Enforcer Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red-and-blue flashing lights when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete line up of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them - around the world or around the track. Swann's products can be found at Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

