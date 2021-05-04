Swann Unveils Wireless Xtreem® Security Camera

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, announced its latest product in its security product line. The Xtreem® Security Camera is 100 percent wireless and can be easily mounted and set up anywhere indoors or outdoors. With an extremely long battery life that lasts up to six months, the camera comes with a comprehensive set of features for greater security. Features include 1080p full HD video, two-way talk to greet guests or warn off intruders, Swann's True Detect™ heat & motion-sensing technology, and a sturdy weatherproof design. As part of the launch, Swann has also announced a 100-day free trial period of the Secure+ Service Plans, which includes up to 60 days of cloud storage, more alerts, including rich notifications, vehicle and pet detection, extended warranty, and more.

"Our new feature-packed, longer battery life Xtreem® Security camera aligns with Swann's mission to deliver simple home security solutions that help people protect what matters most: their homes and businesses," says Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann.

With no tools or drilling required, the Swann Xtreem® Security Camera provides the flexibility and versatility to position the camera anywhere needed. The camera is also portable, meaning if circumstances change, it can be easily moved and quickly set up in a new location since it does not need to be connected to a power outlet. Users can add numerous Xtreem® Security Cameras around their property to create a complete security system with no wiring, power cords, or hub needed.

The Swann Xtreem® Security Camera boasts an extended battery life to keep an eye out for unwanted activity for longer periods. The powerful yet rechargeable 13,200mAh Lithium battery can last up to 6 months on a single charge, letting users simply set and forget. With incredible 1080p full HD video and a wide 110-degree viewing angle, users can see faces, logos on clothing, labels on boxes and more, in precise detail.

The Swann Xtreem® Security Camera also provides free recording to store locally or on the cloud, giving users complete control over where footage is stored and who has access to it. Users have the choice to save clips free on the cloud for one day rolling or locally via the included 16GB MicroSD card, offering flexibility, mainly if the power or internet goes down.

The high-performing Swann Wireless Xtreem® Security Camera is suited to secure any home and business. Intelligent features included are:

Extremely Long Battery Life - Pre-installed rechargeable 13,200mAh Lithium battery

True Detect ™ heat and motion sensing - Ensures reliable alerts, fewer false alarms.

heat and motion sensing - Ensures reliable alerts, fewer false alarms. 2-Way Talk - Letting you greet guests and talk to pets or to warn intruders.

Wide Angle 110-degree view - to get a complete picture with fewer cameras around your property

Infrared Night Vision - Allowing you to see in the dark up to 26ft / 8 meters.

IP56 Weatherproof Rating - the camera can withstand rain, snow, and heat all year.

For additional peace of mind, Secure+ Service Plans will have up to 60-days rolling of clips to the cloud, which will all be accessible via the Swann Security smartphone app. Additional features include receiving more intelligent alerts for vehicles and pets, rich notifications, extended 24-month warranty, insurance coverage, and other exclusive offers on Swann.com. To coincide with the launch of the Xtreem® Security Camera, there is a 100 day free trial of the Secure+ Service Plans, meaning users can cancel at any time during the trial and not pay a cent.

Swann is the only vendor that offers a complete lineup of interconnecting wired and wireless security solutions wholly integrated with Hey Google, Alexa and is IFTTT compatible. With Swann's complete security ecosystem built around the Swann Security app, consumers have the unique ability to control their Swann devices from multiple sites, stream live video, receive notifications, and know what is happening at all times.

Media Assets: HERE

The Swann Xtreem® Security Camera is available online and at leading retailers. The Secure+ Plans are available annually or monthly. The ExtraSecurity (single device) plan is available for $49.90 annually or $4.99 per month. The CompleteSecurity option is available for multiple devices (up to 10) for $149.90 yearly or $14.99 per month.

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions, including its patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red-and-blue flashing lights when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Swann's products can be found at Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

