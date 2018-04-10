Swanson Health Sharpens Shopper-Focused Pricing with Revionics AI's Machine Learning Price Optimization and Price and Competitive Assortment Intelligence

Swanson Health first engaged Revionics in 2016 for competitive intelligence analytics to gain more accurate and timely insights about their position against key competitors. Revionics' analytic services team provided key value item analysis for a data-driven view of price elasticities for products; enabling Swanson to proactively offer competitive pricing on customers' favorite products. Now, with the deployment of Revionics Price Intelligence, Competitive Assortment Intelligence and Price Optimization, Swanson Health is better positioned to offer informed pricing and shopping experiences for customers at a scale. This responsive ecommerce capability would not be possible with manual processes, so this collaboration further strengthens the company's ability to offer high-quality products at affordable prices.

"As a forward-looking, healthy-living products company, we pride ourselves on a data-driven culture to ensure our customers have an outstanding experience and discover great value in all their interactions with us," said Corey Bergstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Swanson Health. "By expanding our relationship with Revionics, we're better able to deliver top shopping experiences and value on our products where it matters most to our customers, while maintaining a lean and efficient operation."

Revionics executives also anticipate clear business benefits for Swanson Health from the new offerings being implemented. "We value our newly extended and deepened relationship with Swanson Health, which embodies our commitment to strategic, years-long collaboration with innovative retailers in segments including wellness and ecommerce," said Revionics Chairman and CEO Marc H. Hafner. "I look forward to continuing to deliver transformative business results to Swanson in the years ahead."

Project implementation is currently underway.

About Swanson Health

Swanson Health started in 1969 in Fargo, ND with a mission to offer pure and potent health products at a great value. Nearly 50 years later, Swanson Health continues to innovate science-backed vitamins and supplements, delivering wellness solutions that help people live simply healthier together. Learn more and shop exclusively online at swanson.com.

About Revionics, Inc.

Revionics is a global SaaS provider of science-based pricing, promotion, space and competitive insight for innovative retailers.

Revionics helps retailers around the world gain a competitive edge by managing and optimizing their pricing, promotions, markdowns, and space. Created by retail experts, Revionics' cloud-based SaaS solutions deliver amazing year-over-year ROI with an attractive total cost of ownership.

Embracing the retail and science in its core DNA, Revionics delivers machine learning solutions that retailers use to translate shopper insights and competitive response into high-impact results. With Revionics, retailers gain leading-edge capabilities, an invested partner and an evolving solution for today's dynamic retail landscape.

Predictive. Prescriptive. Profitable Retailing. Expect Nothing Less.

