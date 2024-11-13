Swantide & Auxano announce partnership to power a new era of Salesforce Implementations for SMB

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swantide & Auxano and are excited to announce a strategic partnership to leverage Swantide's AI-powered Salesforce Administration Platform to usher in a new era of speed, agility and success for every Salesforce SMB Customer. Auxano, a market leader in delivering proven Salesforce results for SMB customers, has pre-built powerful Salesforce implementations, including Agentforce, on Swantide. By leveraging Swantide, Auxano will be able to deliver the same high standard of bespoke implementations in a fraction of the time and with less resources - ultimately delivering a superior experience for their clients.

About Swantide - Swantide is a purpose built platform designed to automate the implementation of Salesforce and dramatically reduce administration time. The platform combines real time, always up to date Salesforce Org Documentation with a powerful AI Assistant. The Swantide Implementation Library is a catalog of common delivery assets that can be easily used by Customers to achieve tremendous Salesforce value. System Integrators (SI) can create their own proprietary assets to further drive customer intimacy and success The same way Salesforce pioneered Cloud, Swantide is pioneering a new era of AI driven Professional Services and Administration.

About Auxano - Auxano Technology Consultants is an industry-leading global Salesforce Consulting firm passionate about helping businesses accelerate growth and achieve faster returns on technology investments. More than a consulting partner, we act as an extension of your sales team—powering growth by delivering faster implementations that incorporate best-in-class configurations, unmatched accuracy, and documentation. Our partnership-focused approach enables us to harness the power of AI and technology to turn challenges into advantages. Our mission is to deliver tailored implementations and managed services to ensure our clients are equipped to scale effectively and succeed in a competitive landscape.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of AI powered Salesforce implementations with partners like Auxano. Swantide allows SIs to build their IP as a strategic partner into our AI platform so that end customers can get the same value delivered in a fraction of the time. We know this is the future of the ecosystem and partners like Auxano are driving it forward on behalf of what's best for their customers. Taylor Lint, CEO & Founder of Swantide.

"AI is revolutionizing how we deliver exceptional results for our clients, and our collaboration with Swantide exemplifies this transformation. At Auxano, we prioritize people, and our mission is to harness AI to simplify their work and elevate their success. Swantide's platform has empowered us to streamline our implementation process, enabling us to focus on what matters most—our clients' success." Steve Thompson, CEO of Auxano Technology Consultants.

