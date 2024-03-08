SWAP A BEER FOR A BLACKEYE THIS SIX NATIONS WITH LAUNCH OF NEW READY TO DRINK CANS

Gin brainchild of Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne urges fans to make the switch and support the future of the game

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Six Nations Rugby in full swing this spring, Blackeye Gin is urging fans to swap a beer for a Blackeye during the tournament, to help support the future of the game.

Blackeye Gin new ready to drink cans and bottle. Blackeye Gin founders James Haskell, Alex Payne and Mike Tindall.

Hailed as the 'unofficial spirit of rugby,' Blackeye Gin was founded by rugby legends Mike Tindall and James Haskell alongside television presenter Alex Payne last year off the back of the trio's 'The Good, The Bad and The Rugby' podcast. Born out of tough times with a desire to support the future of the sport, the mission sees £1.50 from each bottle sold to be used to fund three key categories: research, risk and recovery for players past and present.

After an incredible reception to the brand's launch last summer with its 70cl bottle, Blackeye Gin has now launched 250cl, 6% alcohol Ready To Drink Cans, available in packs of 12 from Master of Malt, from £35.95 – perfect for those rugby watch parties and journeys to and from the stadiums.

With injuries across the six nations teams ruling out 19 players due to incidents pre-season or during the tournament, the first few Six Nations weekends have already highlighted the importance of the Blackeye Gin cause. Set to tackle industry issues head-on and become one of the largest donors to rugby-related causes in the next five years, the fund will be used to look after those who have been seriously injured and protection for future injured players and fund research into ways to make the game safer for future generations, with the first initiative set to be announced later this year.

Infused with botanicals from every major rugby playing nation, Blackeye is setting out to change the game - in more ways that one. The Blackeye Rugby fund comprises some of the most respected medical personnel and influential decision makers in the game, and will be responsible for deploying the funds raised to good causes across the rugby landscape. The ambition is to be raising £1m a year within five years.

James Haskell said: "Blackeye began, as most good stories do, as a drink between rugby mates. Since then we have been on an incredible journey of distilling, branding, testing, sampling, tweaking and now we're really excited to be fully off and running."

Mike Tindall added: "We're also incredibly proud to have made our first Blackeye Rugby Fund donation (helping Gary Street, World Cup winning coach). Now, we'd love to see rugby fans to swap a beer for an amazing Blackeye Gin and tonic, and in doing so they'll be helping the game and the players they love. Launching our Blackeye cans means it's never been easier to support the cause, and if Blackeye isn't yet behind the bar in your clubhouse, it should be!"

Available to buy at Master of Malt, selected Sainsbury's stores and online at blackeyegin.com. RRP £35.95, with further worldwide stockists to be announced ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Please drink responsibly. Blackeye Gin. 40% Alc/Vol. 700ml £40 per bottle and 6% Alc/Vol 250ml £35.96 for RTD cans. Imported by Catalyst Spirits, London, UK.

Donation from each purchase of a bottle of Blackeye Gin and each pack of 12 RTD cans goes toward the X Fund, an ongoing contribution by the brand in honour of the game and the future of the players,

ABOUT BLACKEYE GIN

Blackeye Gin has been formulated by rugby legends and the hosts of "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby Podcast", Mike Tindall, James Haskell, and Alex Payne, to secure the future of rugby. The future of rugby can only be secured through extensive research and education into risk prevention when playing the sport, hence why £1.50 from each purchase of Blackeye Gin goes toward funding this cause. The award winning gin is an exceptionally smooth spirit with a viscous mouthfeel, that boasts a blend of fresh citrus-forward flavours, subtle floral notes, and a burst of juniper rounded off with one of the world's rarest 'money-can't-buy' botanicals.

www.blackeyegin.com

@blackeyegin

ABOUT CATALYST SPIRITS

Catalyst Spirits is a global spirits company focused on leveraging the new economy and our vast experience to build and rapidly grow premium brands consumers truly want. Our fine spirits portfolio includes Howler Head, the original banana flavoured Kentucky spirit and an official partner of UFC; The Oceanus Hibernicus, a unique blend of Irish and Scottish malt whisk(e)y; and a number of other exciting brands in development. The Catalyst Spirits team leverages years of in-depth industry know-how to develop impactful brands and bring them to market with pace, building them with exceptional marketing, retail, ecommerce and distributor support. Catalyst Spirits is a remote-work company with team members spread across North America and Europe.

