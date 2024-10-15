SWAP Food Reinvents Plant-Based Meat for the Mainstream Consumer with a Breakthrough Whole Filet Chicken Replacement

SWAP Chicken delivers crave-worthy flavor, a muscle-like texture, and a clean ingredient list - enabling chefs to replace chicken in any recipe.

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAP Food is shaking up the Chicago food scene with the introduction of SWAP™ Chicken, an innovative whole filet chicken replacement, made from plants. Crafted from a short list of clean label ingredients, SWAP Chicken's savory flavor and muscle-like texture appeal to plant-based skeptics and meat-lovers alike. SWAP's exceptional product versatility allows chefs and foodservice operators to replace chicken in any recipe—no menu changes required.

"SWAP is the first to create plant-based filets at scale that closely mimic meat in flavor and texture."-Tristan Maurel Post this SWAP Chicken is an innovative whole filet chicken replacement, made from plants. With a short list of clean label ingredients, its savory flavor and hearty texture appeal to plant-based skeptics and meat-lovers alike. With 19g of protein per 90g filet, SWAP Chicken contains no GMOs, added gluten, or cholesterol. It can be marinated, breaded, sliced, or cubed, and served warm or cold, allowing chefs to replace chicken in any recipe—no menu changes required.

With 19g of protein per 90g filet, SWAP Chicken contains no GMOs, added gluten, or cholesterol. Its thick filets cook evenly every time and can be marinated, breaded, sliced, or cubed, and are delicious served warm or cold. SWAP Chicken simplifies kitchen operations and reduces food safety risk. It also provides stable pricing, in contrast to the fluctuations typically seen in commodity poultry markets.

SWAP's 'Umisation' protein platform employs a technique to transform plant proteins into structured fibers without high heat or pressure. This novel approach uses just 8 familiar ingredients and no artificial flavors, colorants, or texturizers.

A growing community of conflicted meat eaters love the taste and protein meat delivers, but are concerned about its impact on their health, the environment, and animal welfare. Market research shows 83% of American consumers have concerns over factory farms.1 However, traditional plant-based alternatives often fall short on taste, texture and nutrition, leading to category skepticism. "We created a product that we believe will unlock the plant-based category for the mainstream consumer. SWAP Chicken's superior taste, clean ingredients and unrivaled product versatility finally enable chefs to recreate traditional recipes using only plant-based ingredients. We believe SWAP Chicken will elevate menu possibilities, making it easier than ever to SWAP animal meat for plant protein." stated Tristan Maurel, CEO and co-founder.

SWAP has already begun to make waves in Chicago's vibrant culinary scene, with popular restaurants like The Chicago Diner, Spirit Elephant, Soul Veg City, Majani, Duke's Alehouse, Clucker's Charcoal Chicken, and SteMartaen Vegan Catering adding SWAP Chicken to their menus.

SWAP Food is a Certified B Corp, reinforcing its commitment to social and environmental impact.

About SWAP Food

Founded in France in 2020, SWAP Food makes clean-label meat replacements that deliver the meat-eating experience, from plants. The company's first product, SWAP Chicken, is a thick, whole filet that reinvents the taste, texture and appearance of chicken, using a short list of familiar ingredients. From preparation to performance, SWAP Chicken can replace chicken on any menu, enabling chefs to recreate classic recipes for modern times. In 2024, the company rebranded from Umiami to SWAP to convey how simple it is for consumers and chefs to swap protein. SWAP is currently available in Europe and launches in Chicago, Illinois in October 2024.

