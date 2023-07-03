SWAP Onboards Netcore Cloud to Enhance Customer Engagement and Product Experience in Bangladesh

News provided by

Netcore Cloud

03 Jul, 2023, 00:00 ET

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAP, a leading technology company specializing in ecommerce and re-commerce marketplace, is pleased to announce its partnership with Netcore Cloud, a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement and product experience solutions. The collaboration will enable SWAP to enhance its customer engagement and experience while improving its product experience.

The partnership is expected to improve SWAP's customer engagement and product experience capabilities significantly. Netcore Cloud's cutting-edge solutions will enable SWAP to improve customer communication, personalize interactions, and deliver a more engaging experience. In addition, Netcore Cloud's product experience solutions will help SWAP enhance the usability and functionality of its products, making them more attractive to customers.

Parvez Hossain, CEO of SWAP, commented on the partnership, said, "We are delighted to partner with Netcore Cloud to enhance our customer engagement and product experience capabilities. At SWAP, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and this partnership will enable us to achieve that goal. With Netcore Cloud's innovative solutions, we are confident that we will be able to engage with our customers more effectively and deliver products that meet their needs."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO- International Business at Netcore Cloud, said, "We are excited to partner with SWAP to enhance its customer engagement and product experience capabilities. As a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and product experience solutions, we are confident that our solutions will enable SWAP to take its customer experience to the next level. We look forward to working closely with SWAP to help it achieve its business goals."

About SWAP

SWAP is the combination of the first ever ecommerce and re-commerce marketplace in Bangladesh where customers can purchase anything by personalized orders and sell their unneeded/surplus products such as smartphones, laptops, appliances, vehicles, etc., and exchange. SWAP is the only digital platform in the country that lets customers experience secure, hassle-free, and haggle-free buying, selling, or exchanging in the shortest possible time with special privileges.

About Netcore Cloud: https://netcorecloud.com/about-us/

For more information, visit https://netcorecloud.com/ 

Media Contact:
Simone Pious, PR Manager
M: +91 9930354205; [email protected] / [email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/3884930/Netcore_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Netcore Cloud

Also from this source

Netcore Cloud Middle East gets a new Regional VP, Nisham Chhabra to expand operations and lead business growth

Étude de Netcore Cloud basée sur 100 milliards d'e-mails : l'industrie des rencontres enregistre le taux de clics pour ouvrir le plus élevé avec 11 %

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.