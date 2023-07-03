SWAP Onboards Netcore Cloud to Enhance Customer Engagement and Product Experience in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAP, a leading technology company specializing in ecommerce and re-commerce marketplace, is pleased to announce its partnership with Netcore Cloud, a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement and product experience solutions. The collaboration will enable SWAP to enhance its customer engagement and experience while improving its product experience.

The partnership is expected to improve SWAP's customer engagement and product experience capabilities significantly. Netcore Cloud's cutting-edge solutions will enable SWAP to improve customer communication, personalize interactions, and deliver a more engaging experience. In addition, Netcore Cloud's product experience solutions will help SWAP enhance the usability and functionality of its products, making them more attractive to customers.

Parvez Hossain, CEO of SWAP, commented on the partnership, said, "We are delighted to partner with Netcore Cloud to enhance our customer engagement and product experience capabilities. At SWAP, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and this partnership will enable us to achieve that goal. With Netcore Cloud's innovative solutions, we are confident that we will be able to engage with our customers more effectively and deliver products that meet their needs."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO- International Business at Netcore Cloud, said, "We are excited to partner with SWAP to enhance its customer engagement and product experience capabilities. As a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement and product experience solutions, we are confident that our solutions will enable SWAP to take its customer experience to the next level. We look forward to working closely with SWAP to help it achieve its business goals."

About SWAP

SWAP is the combination of the first ever ecommerce and re-commerce marketplace in Bangladesh where customers can purchase anything by personalized orders and sell their unneeded/surplus products such as smartphones, laptops, appliances, vehicles, etc., and exchange. SWAP is the only digital platform in the country that lets customers experience secure, hassle-free, and haggle-free buying, selling, or exchanging in the shortest possible time with special privileges.

