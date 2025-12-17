SWAPA Endorses Bipartisan Aviation Funding Solvency Act

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) announced today its strong support for the Aviation Funding Solvency Act (H.R. 6086). Introduced by House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves and Ranking Member Rick Larsen, this bipartisan legislation is a critical step in ensuring the stability and safety of the National Airspace System (NAS) during future government shutdowns.

The Aviation Funding Solvency Act provides a permanent mechanism for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to access the Aviation Insurance Revolving Fund in the event of a funding lapse. This ensures that frontline aviation professionals are paid and safety-critical operations continue without interruption.

"Maintaining the highest safety standards demands a system that can operate without interruption," SWAPA President Captain Jody Reven stated. "SWAPA firmly believes that Congress has a responsibility to safeguard the stability of our airspace by guaranteeing that the FAA's mission is never compromised by political volatility."

The recent 43-day government shutdown demonstrated the severe risks of funding lapses on aviation, including:

Operational Strain: Increased pressure on air traffic controllers, TSA and CBP officers, and FAA system specialists already facing nationwide shortages.

Delayed Infrastructure: Modernization programs and safety-critical upgrades were needlessly postponed.

Public Impact: Widespread delays and cancellations that harm the traveling public.

As the industry faces potential future shutdowns and increased holiday travel volume, SWAPA urges all members of Congress to prioritize air safety by enacting H.R. 6086 into law. The Association commends the leadership of Chair Graves and Ranking Member Larsen for providing a solution that ensures air safety remains a national priority rather than a political bargaining chip.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

