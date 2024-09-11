SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray Spoke at the Press Conference Announcing the Bipartisan Aviation Safety Caucus

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) President Captain Casey Murray spoke today at the press conference announcing the formation of the bipartisan Aviation Safety Caucus. The meeting highlighted the introduction of the Safer Skies Act, legislation aimed at closing loopholes in post-9/11 airport security measures for certain charter operators.

"On this day 23 years ago, our industry, and our nation, were forever changed," said Captain Murray. "Today, I am honored to join Congressman Nick Langworthy, Congressman Jack Bergman, fellow union leaders, and other aviation representatives to reinforce our commitment to continued bipartisan collaboration on legislation and solutions to keep the flying public safe. I can't think of a better way to honor those who lost their lives 23 years ago than participating in important events such as this to ensure that tragedies like 9/11 never happen again."

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

