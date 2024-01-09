Swapery Gives Your Mobile Device a Full Charge Up in 7 Seconds; Unveiled at CES 2024

Don't charge it, swap it! Pioneering portable device startup changes the way mobile users interact with device charging at the world's largest consumer electronics event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swapery , a pioneer in portable device charging solutions, introduces the world's first fully auto-swappable battery system for smartphones at CES 2024. Swapery's consumer device eliminates the hassle of traditional charging and offers users a faster, easier, and more convenient way for smartphones to stay powered up.

On the go with Swapery Swapery, a fully automated charging solution

Swapery consists of two parts, the swapping station and its pre-charged batteries. The Station automatically swaps the drained battery once the device is docked, giving the user 8–10 hours of battery life in just 7 seconds. Each station hosts four batteries that continuously charge internally; giving users access to full battery power at any time of the day.

"We believe in pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation to enhance the way we live with our devices. Swapery is ushering in a new era of effortless charging, where users can stay connected without the interruptions of traditional charging methods," says Ali Salah, CEO of Swapery, Inc. "This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine mobility and the way we coexist with our mobile devices. We are excited to showcase this groundbreaking concept at CES."

Key Features:

Time Saving : Swapery will swap your battery booster in just 7 seconds, giving you the battery life you need to get through the day.

: Swapery will swap your battery booster in just 7 seconds, giving you the battery life you need to get through the day. A Full Battery Charge: Each charged battery provides an extra 8-10 hours of power.

Each charged battery provides an extra 8-10 hours of power. Streamlined Charging: Swapery consolidates the entire charging process into one simple step, eliminating the need for cables, adapters, or plug-ins.

Swapery consolidates the entire charging process into one simple step, eliminating the need for cables, adapters, or plug-ins. Light and Convenient: The lightweight design of the Swapery battery pack makes it easy to carry, ensuring that you have a power solution wherever you go.

The lightweight design of the Swapery battery pack makes it easy to carry, ensuring that you have a power solution wherever you go. Zero Human Interaction: Swapery's auto-swap process requires no human intervention, providing a hands-free and user-friendly experience.

Swapery is expected to be available for retail in Q2 2024. To experience the future of charging firsthand, you can visit Swapery at the Tech West Hall in the Venetian, Hall G — 60215 — Eureka Park during CES 2024 from January 9-12, 2023.

To learn more about Swapery, please visit: https://theswapery.com/ or download the Swapery Press Kit .

About Swapery:

Swapery is a fully automated charging solution that eliminates all the hassle of traditional charging processes. Our unique technology makes it easy, convenient, and effortless to use. Swapery is the fastest, easiest, and most convenient way to charge your mobile device. With Swapery, you can get an extra 8-10 hours of charge in just 7 seconds, with zero manual intervention.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ronjini Joshua

[email protected]

(949) 295-9779

SOURCE Swapery