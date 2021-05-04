Swapp to Open its First Office in USA

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swapp, an AI-powered construction planning company, will open a new office in Florida, USA, in May. The new location will house the company's national sales and marketing team, adding to its existing office presence in the United Kingdom and Israel.

The opening of its new office in Florida follows the company's rapid growth in response to strong demand from customers and increasing geographic coverage.

"Our office in the USA will allow us to further expand our presence in the US market, particularly in the state of Florida," said Eitan Tsarfati, Co-founder and CEO of Swapp. "With Miami and Orlando featuring among the 10 cities with the most construction work in the U.S., Florida is a huge market that we are eager to get involved in and partner with real estate companies in the state."

Swapp is already partnered with some of the largest real estate developers and construction companies in the US. Swapp's AI powered planning capabilities help to maximize property investments and realize the full potential of any site. Swapp helps to accelerate and improve the construction planning process from start to finish through automation and data driven algorithms which do the "heavy lifting" of the planning process.

Swapp offers its partners shorter planning cycles, site utilization which increases usable square feet, and reduction in construction costs.

The new office will expand the team's sales capabilities and increase its ability to work closely with US-based companies.

"Opening an office in the USA in addition to our presence in Europe and Israel will enable us to further expand our service capabilities in this fast-growing market," added Tsarfati.

About Swapp

Swapp is an AI-driven planning company that developed a single-platform for real-estate developers and construction companies to create their entire construction planning, from feasibility assessments to detailed construction documents plans and begin work within weeks. With the use of their one-stop-shop platform, Swapp is redefining the pre-construction planning process and introduces smart, efficient, and flexible construction planning. Using their platform, real estate developers and construction companies can control every phase of their project planning process and readily adjust them to their budget and needs.

