SWARM and CHEQ Team Up to Deliver Seamless Payments Experience at iii Points

07 Nov, 2023, 07:45 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWARM, event experts who produce over 100 events with more than 3 million visitors each year, and the trusted Food and Beverage partners of iii Points, selected CHEQ, the leader in social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, to provide a seamless payment experience for attendees last month at the iii Points music festival in Wynwood.

iii Points Festival, Miami
Over 50,000 attendees experienced the music festival on October 20-21, which featured over 75 artists.  CHEQ provided over 180 handheld devices for on-premise payments, delivering an easy-to-use and frictionless workflow for food and beverages.  Together, the two companies delivered an exceptional experience for attendees.  The event marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership to provide expedited payments to festival goers and event attendees.

"We are committed to staying on the forefront of technology and leveraging the latest tech to ensure our festivalgoers have a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Javi Zayas, CEO of SWARM.  "Our partnership with CHEQ helps us reduce friction and allows attendees to spend more time enjoying the music and the experience. We are delighted to kick off this long-term partnership."

"SWARM is one of the best operators in the industry and they operate some of the most iconic festivals and events in South Florida," said Tom Lapham, CEO of CHEQ.  "People in the Greater Miami area know us from professional sports, and with major partnerships like our cooperation with SWARM we are excited to continue expanding our top-notch service to the festivals and events space."

About SWARM
SWARM, Inc. is a 360-degree event agency based in Miami, FL. Producing over 100+ events with over 2 million event-goers annually, SWARM was ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit http://SWARMinc.com and for up-to-the-minute news, follow them on Instagram @SWARM. SWARM can be reached at (305) 461-2700, or via email at [email protected].

About CHEQ
CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

SWARM Media Contact
[email protected] | [email protected]

CHEQ Media Contact
[email protected]

