SWARM Engineering Secures SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance, Ensuring Top-Level Data Security

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SWARM Engineering is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance, affirming our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance within our operations. This certification, issued by Insight Assurance, validates that SWARM Engineering's systems and controls have been thoroughly assessed and meet the stringent criteria for security of organizational systems and data, including customer data.

Attaining SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance is a significant milestone for SWARM Engineering, underscoring our dedication to ensuring the utmost protection of customer information. This achievement provides assurance to our customers and partners that their data is handled with the highest level of security.

"Achieving SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance reflects SWARM Engineering's unwavering commitment to safeguarding our customers' sensitive data," said Michael Robinson, VP Operations & Finance at SWARM Engineering. "This certification is a testament to the dedication of our team to implement robust security measures and best practices throughout our organization. We remain committed to providing our customers with the highest level of trust and confidence in our platform and services."

The Significance of SOC 2 - Type 2 Compliance

SOC 2 - Type 2 compliance marks a significant accomplishment for SWARM Engineering, requiring meticulous planning and rigorous assessments. During the certification process, SWARM Engineering underwent comprehensive audits by Insight Assurance, an independent third-party expert, to validate the effectiveness of its security controls, policies, and procedures. This achievement underscores SWARM Engineering's dedication to providing a secure and dependable platform for managing valuable data.

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

In addition to SOC 2, SWARM Engineering is committed to maintaining top-tier security and compliance standards. We continue to invest in technologies and processes to ensure the protection of customer data, reinforcing our position as a trusted solution for businesses of all sizes.

About SWARM Engineering

SWARM Engineering is a leading provider of an innovative AI platform that helps organizations solve operational challenges for multi-million-dollar savings. Our commitment to data security, regulatory compliance, and customer trust drives us to maintain the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of our operations.

About Insight Assurance

Insight Assurance provides independent high-quality audit services to organizations looking to build trust while increasing security and reducing risk.

