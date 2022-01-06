SWARM Engineering Welcomes Two Additional Female Advisory Board Members

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SWARM Engineering announced two additions to its distinguished Advisory Board. Vonnie Estes and Dr. Magarit Khachatryan will join the SWARM Advisory Board to provide key insights and guidance to the Board of Directors, committees of the Board, and the executive leadership.

"We are at a critical inflection point in the acceleration of science and technology, and the way it is being deployed to support agri-food organizations and processes," said Anthony Howcroft, SWARM Founder. "We are witnessing the convergence of scientific disciplines, changing consumer demands, and new forms of data that can dramatically alter the agri-food supply chain, increasing access to fresh food, reducing waste and improving sustainability around the world. At SWARM, we are pleased to have such an esteemed group of minds on our Advisory Board to envision and shape the future. It is also a delight to add two more female leaders to the Board, as we continue to support diversity in all forms."

Vonnie was the 2017 recipient of the Rosalind Franklin Award for Leadership in Biotechnology. She's held several leadership roles at prominent companies including DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta along with small start-ups and venture funds to identify revolutionary science and bring products to market. In addition, Vonnie has built several agricultural and bio-industrial start-ups with successful exits.

"I am delighted to join the SWARM Advisory Board and am looking forward to sharing my experiences and perspectives with SWARM and its clients," said Vonnie Estes. "Their work on modeling and optimizing sustainability challenges and making these more accessible and achievable for organizations is fascinating and could have broad benefits."

Throughout her career Dr. Khachatryan led a number of analytics projects for Fortune 500 Companies and startups. She is actively involved in serving the Data Science and Operations Research community. She is elected President for Women in Operations Research and Management Science (WORMS) at the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS), initiated an award to support WORMS, she also chairs and organizes scientific sessions and practitioners' colloquiums at the INFORMS Meetings, mentors young professionals and students who are interested in STEM. Partnering with Stanford University Dr. Khachatryan became an Ambassador of Women in Data Science in St. Louis, MO, USA (WiDS St. Louis) to inspire, educate and support women in the field and provide every woman with career and growth opportunities.

"I am thrilled to join SWARM at such an exciting time," said Dr. Khachatryan. "Pulling from my own experiences, I will strive to build on the company's momentum and work to continue advancing the company's goals, and in particular to support their supply chain network optimization initiatives, which is a passion of mine."

Vonnie and Dr. Khachatryan join SWARM's existing Advisory Board which includes Dave Bartlett, Dave Donnan, Lawrence Henesey, PhD, Naira Hovakimyan, PhD, John W. Power, Ajith Kumar Parlikad, PhD, Jerry Schuman, and Chris Watkins, PhD.

