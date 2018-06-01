Swarovski Partners With Designers On Collection Of Limited-Edition Crystallized Fashion Patches To Benefit CFDA Foundation

The three-inch diameter fashion patches are designed to be peeled and adhered to clothing or bags, adding a stylish, custom crystal embellishment to any look. Crafted with crystals from Swarovski, each of the unique designs, made by Rosie Assoulin, Kenneth Cole, Tabitha Simmons, Jason Wu and Nadja Swarovski, will benefit the CFDA Foundation.

Each crystallized fashion patch will retail for $19, with 100 percent of sales benefiting the CFDA Foundation. The collection is available at five Swarovski locations in New York City through June 14, including the 10 Columbus Circle, 365 Madison Avenue, Penn Plaza (200 W. 34 Street), 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and Times Square (1565 Broadway) stores.

Nadja Swarovski, Member of the Executive Board of Swarovski, commented: "Every year our partnership with the CFDA continues to grow and develop, and this year we are delighted to unite with an amazing collection of designers, all previous Swarovski Award winners, to create these colorful crystal fashion patches. Benefitting the CFDA's inspirational work with emerging talent, they are the perfect way to customize a look while also supporting the next generation of American fashion."

The Rosie Assoulin design is inspired by the designer's brand logo. Rosie Assoulin commented: "We used our logo as inspiration for the design and we are so happy that it helps support the efforts of Swarovski and the CFDA Foundation."

The Kenneth Cole design is inspired by the overwhelming response to the sale of the company's KAM sneaker when it was modified to reflect the company's alignment with the LGBTQ community and its commitment to universal acceptance, inclusion and human rights. Kenneth Cole, chairman and chief creative officer of Kenneth Cole Productions, commented: "I was honored last year by the CFDA with the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change and I am thrilled to be included with this talented group of individuals to create a patch in support of the CFDA Foundation. The patch is meant to demonstrate the significance of not only what one stands in, but also what they stand for."

The Tabitha Simmons design incorporates a dragonfly motif, while Jason Wu's design is inspired by the colors and shapes of stained glass. Jason Wu commented: "The refractive, multicolored hues of stained glass windows inspired the mix of azure, yellow opal and silver night crystals in my mosaic design. These crystallized patches are a fun and creative way to celebrate the CFDA Fashion Awards while supporting the mission of the CFDA Foundation."

Swarovski is proud to support the best and brightest in design through its 17-year partnership with the CFDA Fashion Awards. Each year at the Awards, a young designer is honored with the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent and a leader in philanthropy is honored with the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

Rosie Assoulin, Tabitha Simmons and Jason Wu are previous winners of the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent and Kenneth Cole is a previous winner of the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

The CFDA Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit organization, which was created to raise funds for charity and industry activities. Through innovative partnerships with brands, retailers, and CFDA designers, the Foundation is able to leverage fashion and effectively generate awareness and funds for these charitable causes.

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards will be held June 4 at the Brooklyn Museum in partnership with Swarovski.

Link to Download Images here: https://we.tl/K02pZIpyhd

About Swarovski

Swarovski delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and markets high-quality crystals, genuine gemstones and created stones as well as finished products such as jewelry, accessories and lighting. The Swarovski Crystal Business is run by the fifth generation of family members and has a global reach with approximately 3,000 stores in around 170 countries, more than 27,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.7 billion euros in 2017. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2017, the Group generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros and employed more than 32,000 people. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. The global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 500,000 children on the world's greatest rivers, and the Swarovski Foundation, set up in 2013, works to support culture and creativity, promote wellbeing, and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

www.swarovskigroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swarovski-partners-with-designers-on-collection-of-limited-edition-crystallized-fashion-patches-to-benefit-cfda-foundation-300658301.html

SOURCE Swarovski

Related Links

http://www.swarovskigroup.com

