SWAROVSKI PARTNERS WITH GK ELITE FOR THE USA GYMNASTICS TEAM LEOTARDS

WHAT: Swarovski partners with GK Elite for the USA Women's Gymnastics National Team leotards that are set to debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As the world's leading brand of gymnastics competition and training apparel, GK Elite's logo will adorn the leotards and apparel worn by the women's and men's gymnastics teams for the second consecutive Olympic Games. The collection draws inspiration from classic American patriotism and old Hollywood glamour while blending sophisticated Parisian high fashion and sparkling light to pay homage to the host city.

Courtesy of Elite Sportswear. From left to right, GK Elite sponsored athletes and USA gymnasts: Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles Hezly Rivera.

Each leotard is adorned with thousands of luminous Swarovski crystals, providing world-class sparkle to every athlete's look that will ensure U.S. gymnasts stand out on the competition mat. The eight leotards feature more than 47,000 Swarovski crystals, some applied by hand at GK's Pennsylvania-based production facility. Along with crystals, Swarovski pearls will be featured on USA Gymnastics leotards for the first time as a tribute to the host city of Paris.

"We are so proud to have partnered with GK Elite on the USA women's gymnastics leotards," said Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert. "One of the most watched and celebrated events of the games, it is an honor to help bring sparkle to the world's biggest stage."

"Swarovski has partnered with GK Elite for over a decade, ensuring athletes competing in their leotards gain a performance edge, said Kolja Kiofsky, President Swarovski North America. We eagerly anticipate seeing these designs sparkle on the mat in the weeks to come."

"GK Elite is honored to once again outfit the USA Gymnastics team as they take the mat representing our country at the Olympics," said Matt Cowan, CEO of Elite Sportswear, L.P., the parent company of GK Elite. "Furthermore, through our partnership with Swarovski, we can provide the Team with leotards adorned with over 47,000 authentic Swarovski crystals that will sparkle like never before as they compete during the summer games."

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Masters of Light Since 1895.

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 6,600 points of sale, of which 2,300 are owned stores, in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

About GK Elite

GK Elite is the world's leading brand of gymnastics apparel and is recognized around the globe for superior variety, quality, fit and service. For over 40 years, GK has been dedicated to the sport of gymnastics, contributing millions of dollars to support hallmark grassroots gymnastics programs globally and is a proud partner of USA Gymnastics. Known for their signature collections of gymnastics workout leotards, GK has historically partnered with over 10 Olympic athletes and currently offers leotards designed by the most decorated American gymnast, Simone Biles, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, and 2020 Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles. Based in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elite Sportswear, L.P., the company behind the GK Elite brand, continues its commitment to American-made quality and continuous innovation in designs for gymnastics apparel. Elite Sportswear, L.P. also owns, manufactures, and distributes a full line of swimwear under its brand, Dolfin Swimwear, and cheerleading apparel through Omni Cheer and All Star Cheer. For more information regarding GK, visit www.gkelite.com .

