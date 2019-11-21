Swarovski Unveils First U.S. Crystal Studio Retail Location in South Coast Plaza

Conceived as a dynamic and creative space, Swarovski's latest retail offering elevates the in-store experience by offering a memorable, highly interactive and socially focused environment. Infused with key aspects of Swarovski's iconic DNA – glamour, mastery and innovation – the Crystal Studio places the customer and their unique needs at the heart of the experience, encouraging trial, creativity and spontaneity. Interactive, digital touch points throughout the store aim to enhance the purchase process, but also create an inviting space in which customers can immerse themselves into the sparkling world of Swarovski.

The heart of the shopping experience is at the Sparkle Bar, an immersive jewelry station where consumers can spend time discovering new products, curating looks with consultations from Swarovski's in-store experts and exploring product ranges virtually. Within this carefully curated space, every customer can create and style their unique sparkle. Shoppers are encouraged to touch and try on a range of products using the variable lighting settings at the Sparkle Bar's mirrors and to explore the digital styling inspiration from Swarovski's community of influencers. The Sparkle Bar even offers a wireless phone charging area to use while shopping. Personalized gift options are also available, whether you are shopping for a friend, loved one or for yourself.

Importantly, the new store concept has been designed to meet the needs of Swarovski's ever-evolving consumer base. "When developing the concept, we really tried to learn from our consumers and address their needs," Robert Buchbauer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Consumer Goods Business commented. "From augmented reality screens catering to shoppers who want to quickly select products, to the Sparkle Bar where people can enjoy trying on products for as long as they like, we believe we have created a memorable in-store experience for everyone."

"The new Swarovski retail concept truly puts consumers at the center: inviting them to experiment and style their sparkle with our products, giving them the opportunity to mix and match, like in a creative studio, but in an environment designed to integrate physical and digital dimensions. We are breaking the traditional distance between staff and customers, facilitating an interactive and continuous dialogue with them," added Michele Molon, EVP Omnichannel and Commercial Operations.

Patricia Urquiola, who designed the new store concept for Swarovski, contrasted energetic colors and tactile elements to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere throughout the store. With functionality and versatility at the core of the design, the wall displays were designed to captivate the consumer's attention through a curated selection of pieces displayed in mood board-like arrangements, for enhanced storytelling. Homage to Swarovski's iconic blue is evident across the store's aesthetic, combining materials, finishes and patterns all in its signature brand shade.

In addition to an optimized store format, the layout has also been reimagined to truly reinvent the shopping experience. Digital dimensions are integrated throughout and guide the shopping experience; starting from the shop window screens, aimed at capturing consumer's attention, to interactive tablets providing styling tips. Large screens display inspirational visuals, seasonal brand and campaign content, and create a contemporary, fresh and immersive in-store experience.

Swarovski debuted their Crystal Studio concept in Milan earlier this year, and have since opened in Paris, Beijing and Shanghai, with plans to open additional locations into 2020, both domestically and internationally. The series of openings will represent the fourth generation of Swarovski stores and the latest iteration of the brand's retail approach over the past 125 years.

Swarovski's Crystal Studio is located at 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 and opens to the public today, November 21. To learn more about Swarovski, follow us on Instagram, Facebook or visit Swarovski.com.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski sparks delight and delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, genuine gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, finished products such as jewelry and accessories, as well as interior design and lighting solutions. The Swarovski Crystal Business is run by the fifth generation of family members and has a global reach with approximately 3,000 stores in around 170 countries, more than 29,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.7 billion euros in 2018.

Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros and employed more than 34,500 people.

A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage, and is embedded today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda. In addition, the global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 500,000 children on the world's greatest rivers. The Swarovski Foundation was set up in 2013 to honor the philanthropic spirit of Daniel Swarovski, and works to support culture and creativity, promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact.

