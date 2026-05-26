Swarthmore College introduces tuition-free guarantee to families with income of $200,000 or less

The Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee builds upon a long-standing commitment to affordability and access.

SWARTHMORE, Pa., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarthmore College is expanding its financial aid program with the Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee. The new initiative will provide financial aid that meets or exceeds the cost of tuition for students whose families have annual household incomes of $200,000 or less and typical assets. The changes will go into effect in the 2027-28 academic year.

"The Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee is a powerful demonstration of our belief that a student's intellectual curiosity, creativity, and talent should decide what's possible, not whether they can pay for tuition," says President Valerie Smith. "The program builds on our already robust commitment to access and affordability, and we hope it communicates to families that their financial circumstances are not a barrier to a transformational liberal arts education at Swarthmore."

The Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee advances the College's mission to provide students a transformative liberal arts education regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds. Swarthmore has practiced need-blind admissions for domestic students since the 1950s, meaning that a student's ability to pay for college is not a factor in admissions decisions. The College provides aid to meet 100% of the full determined need for all students, including international students, up to the full cost of attendance, which includes tuition, housing, food, class materials, and other expenses. In addition, the College's aid decisions are loan-free, meaning that students do not have to repay the College.

Swarthmore's financial aid budget for the upcoming academic year is more than $71 million, with an average aid decision of more than $75,000 per student, per year.

"One of our core beliefs is that we all benefit from living and learning in a community filled with diverse perspectives and experiences. It's central to the College's mission," says Swarthmore's Vice President and Dean of Admissions Jim Bock '90. "We've worked hard to expand access to a Swarthmore education over the past 12 years — including by significantly increasing the number of Pell Grant-eligible, first-generation, and low-income students on campus — and we're excited to build on this long-standing commitment to affordability with the Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee."

"We recognize the complexities families face when navigating the costs of college, and one of our goals for the Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee is simplifying our message on affordability," says Swarthmore's Director of Financial Aid Varo Duffins. "We also want to demonstrate to families that — even if you're earning $200,000, $250,000, $300,000 per year and, in some cases, more — you may qualify for financial aid at Swarthmore."

Swarthmore funds its financial aid program, along with many other aspects of the residential educational experience, through its endowment, which supports nearly 60% of the College's operating budget each year. Due to recent federal legislation that changed how college and university endowments are taxed, Swarthmore is able to direct more of its endowment to support the Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee. Learn more about the Swarthmore Tuition Guarantee here: swarthmore.edu/swarthmore-tuition-guarantee

SWARTHMORE COLLEGE

Swarthmore College is a renowned, highly selective undergraduate residential college focused on providing a transformative liberal arts education that empowers individuals to contribute to a better world. The College, located just outside of Philadelphia, Pa., attracts an exceptionally talented and diverse group of students from across the globe. Swarthmore provides a vigorous, engaging intellectual environment rooted in a vibrant, caring community of students, faculty, and staff.

Swarthmore's geographically and ethnically diverse student body includes approximately 1,695 undergraduate students from 50 states and 60 countries. Approximately 53% are domestic students of color; international students account for more than 14% of the student body. The College is deeply committed to access; domestic students are admitted without regard to their financial need, and more than 56% of our student body receives loan-free, need-based financial aid that meets 100% of determined need. For more information, visit swarthmore.edu.

SOURCE Swarthmore College