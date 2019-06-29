Swastika parades on Swastika Rehabilitation Day

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29—Swastika Rehabilitation Day—members and supporters of the Swastika Rehabilitation Movement will hold worldwide events to inform people about the ancient, peaceful meaning of the swastika and reclaim their right to use it.

"Billions around the world have been raised and are still living surrounded by swastikas, which are considered symbols of peace and well being. Because a few extremists used it as a symbol of violence, it's a shame that wearing a swastika is automatically associated with being an advocate of racism and violence. This has to stop," declared Upendra Singh, Raelian Guide and international leader of Swastika Rehabilitation Day.

Rael, spiritual leader and founder of the Raelian Movement whose symbol depicts a Swastika intertwined with a Star of David—as can be found on the cover of one of the oldest manuscripts of The Tibetan Book of the Dead—inspired the Swastika Rehabilitation Movement.

"Many Raelians helped start this grass root movement in Europe and North America where the swastika ban is the strongest. It is now reaching other communities who also had the swastika as one of their main peace symbols and we intend to join efforts on Saturday to educate the public on the beauty of our symbols," explained Singh.

"Besides our wish to explain to the public that Raelians as well as Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and people of many other religions and cultures cherish this symbol, our goal is also to help people understand that the historical presence of this symbol on all continents with a similar peaceful value didn't happen by chance," added Singh.

"Throughout our history, humanity has been guided by Messengers or Prophets whose missions was to spread a message of peace from our creators—the Elohim—those who have been mistaken for gods by our primitive ancestors (see rael.org). By rehabilitating the Elohim's symbol, we also carry the responsibility of conveying their message; the one that all religions on Earth have tried to preserve and that explains we have been created to live peacefully until the age when we can understand and become creators ourselves," concluded Thomas Kaenzig, Raelian Bishop and President of the US Raelian Movement.

