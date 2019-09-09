SWAT Environmental Announces Acquisition of Radon Specialists, Inc. Appoints David Daniels as National Director of Quality Assurance and Training

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soil, Water, and Air Technologies / SWAT Environmental, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Radon Specialists, Inc. of Wisconsin. The acquisition will make SWAT Environmental the leading radon mitigation and testing company in the Midwest and further grow their national footprint. SWAT has been in business since 1988 and is the nation's largest and most experienced radon mitigation company.



"We're thrilled for the opportunity to merge these two great companies!" noted Jamey Gelina, CEO of SWAT Environmental. "We're also pleased to announce that the entire Radon Specialist's staff will be staying on-board as we move forward."



SWAT Environmental also announced that David Daniels, the former owner of Radon Specialists, has joined SWAT as the National Director of Quality Assurance, Training & Compliance. He will also work on business development for the company. Daniels is the current President of the American Association of Radon Scientists & Technologists (AARST), the nation's only radon industry trade association. Daniels' 20 plus years of expertise will be vital as SWAT Environmental looks toward future growth and expansion. "I'm excited to work with and for the SWAT organization. Together we will continue to build and grow the highest quality radon mitigation business in the country," stated Daniels.



"SWAT Environmental is proud to welcome David Daniels to their team of radon professionals," commented Gelina. "SWAT's goal is to make families' homes safer by installing the highest quality radon mitigation systems throughout the country. David will be an integral part of making this great company even better as we look to expand into new territories."



Radon is an odorless, tasteless and colorless gas and is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Nationally, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die each year from radon-related lung cancer. Only smoking causes more lung cancer deaths. Radon is produced by the decay of uranium in the soil and is more concentrated indoors where it takes longer to break down. Radon mitigation is the process of reducing radon levels in occupiable spaces or from water through specialized equipment that is installed in the home.



Learn more about radon by visiting the SWAT Environmental or EPA website today.



