SWAT Mosquito Systems acquired by Super Home Services

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAT Mosquito Systems today announced that it was acquired by Super Home Services. SWAT mosquito systems has seen immense growth since their creation in 2006. Steve Jenkins, CEO of SWAT Mosquito Systems, built the company as a solution that offers customers the ability to rid pests from their homes and place of business. This partnership will help SWAT with its knowledge, support, and continued growth.

Dubin Clark formed Super Home Services (SHS) in July 2021 to partner with companies and provide concierge in-home service solutions throughout the Southeast United States. SWAT is Super Home Services' third residential service company it acquired within its platform.

Steve Jenkins, CEO of SWAT Mosquito Systems, says, "We believe this partnership is a strong strategic fit for the company. Our team is excited to leverage the knowledge, expertise, and operating experience of SHS and Dubin Clark to help guide and support our growth."

"We are thrilled to add SWAT to the growing SHS platform. We believe this acquisition will provide both unique and complementary service offerings to our loyal customers," says George Godfrey, CEO at SHS. "Together, we look forward to providing customers continuous protection from insects with superior permanent pest solutions at their homes and businesses."

SWAT looks forward to seeing this partnership flourish. Since 2006, SWAT Mosquito Systems has grown a brand that has dominated South Florida for all maintenance, service, repair, and installations of mosquito misting systems. The company is expanding throughout the state of Florida and will continue to do so in the future.

About SWAT Mosquito Systems

SWAT Mosquito Systems is operated by a dedicated management team, with over twelve years of experience, led by President Steve Jenkins. The professional installation team takes great care to custom design misting systems that are highly effective but largely unnoticeable.

Steve Jenkins was instrumental in establishing the first broad-scale mosquito misting system in the Texas market and now brings his expertise to residents and businesses in Florida.

SWAT Mosquito Systems are custom designed for each customer's home or business, and once they've been professionally installed, the systems spray at regular intervals according to the customer's schedule and needs. The service area includes most of Florida, Naples, and from Vero Beach to Marathon and the Florida Keys, as well as everything in between!

To Find Out More, Visit: https://swatmosquitosystems.com/

SWAT Mosquito Systems

11371 Interchange Circle South

Miramar, FL 33025

Phone: (786) 980-9482

SWAT Mosquito Systems Orlando

6663 Narcoossee Rd, Suite A1 Orlando, FL 32822

(407) 305-9415

orlando.swatmosquitosystems.com



