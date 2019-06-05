Swatchbox™ Combines Technology and Design with Groundbreaking Architecture and Design Sample Service

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swatchbox, a groundbreaking sample fulfillment service for the building industry, announced its public launch today as the first-ever architectural sample service.

Owned and operated by a team of architects, Swatchbox combines software innovation with physical fulfillment to get building product samples in the hands of architects and designers quickly and easily. With patent-pending sample ordering technology, including the world's first sample API, plus full-service fulfillment, design and packaging, Swatchbox provides building material companies with a turnkey service that gives architects and designers a memorable experience with their brand.

Swatchbox also introduces the first-ever opportunity for manufacturers to integrate sample ordering with BIM (Building Information Modeling). Through direct integration with North America's leading BIM platform, BIMsmith, manufacturers can now provide building professionals with product samples in the midst of the BIM design process. Providing coordinated access to BIM and samples saves designers valuable time and makes it easy for them to seamlessly specify manufacturer products in building projects.

Swatchbox spent two years in private beta before today's announcement with industry-leading launch partners PPG Paints, AZEK Building Products, ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Armstrong Ceiling Solutions, and Trex. With the launch, Swatchbox has announced an expansion of resources to open up the Swatchbox platform to additional building product manufacturers.

Featured by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) as a top construction startup in the A'19 Startup Showcase, Swatchbox is exhibiting at the A'19 Conference on Architecture in Las Vegas from June 6-7.

Get started with Swatchbox by calling 224-242-9088 or visiting www.swatchbox.us.

About Swatchbox™

Swatchbox, an Anguleris brand, is a premier sample fulfillment service for the building industry. With patent-pending software built by architecture and design insiders, Swatchbox helps improve building product sales and strengthen brand affinity by delivering product samples with speed, intelligence, and style. To learn more, call 224-242-9088 or visit www.swatchbox.us.

About Anguleris Technologies®

Anguleris Technologies cultivates global business-to-business relationships between architects, designers, and building product manufacturers through powerful technology innovations. As the construction industry's experts in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital specification, Anguleris provides manufacturers with holistic BIM and sample fulfillment solutions through its flagship digital platforms BIMsmith® and Swatchbox™. With groundbreaking growth strategies for brands to increase product specifications, Anguleris is shaping the future of building technology and innovation. Learn more at www.anguleris.com.

