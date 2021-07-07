Swatchbox Unveils Groundbreaking New Building Product Sample Platform for Architecture and Design Professionals

Founded and operated by architects, Swatchbox Pro provides a key destination for building professionals to discover and request samples from leading building product manufacturers around the world. Architects, interior designers, contractors, and other professionals are able to browse samples from top manufacturers, organize them into custom palettes and collections, and request them to be delivered in a Swatchbox with free next-day and second-day delivery. Every box ships with instructions to sustainably return and recycle any materials no longer needed.

Included in the launch of the new platform are product samples from the most notable brands in building materials, such as Armstrong Ceiling and Wall Solutions, AZEK Building Products, BEHR® Paint, Boral, Durat, Focal Point Lights, and PPG Paints.

"As architects, we fully understand the immense impact that fast, accurate delivery of samples has on projects," said Swatchbox CEO Benjamin Glunz. "We're thrilled for Swatchbox to bridge the gap between product manufacturers and AEC professionals to make sure every project deadline is met, no matter what."

"Our mindset at Behr is to invest heavily in the future of the design profession," said Jodi Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "We're excited for what Swatchbox Pro brings to the industry and are eager to be part of it."

"I can't begin to express the longstanding need for something like Swatchbox in our firm," said Jim Balding, Architect and President at The ANT Group. "From collaborating on samples to eliminating unused or undesirable samples piled up in our library to getting one box with all the samples I need, Swatchbox is elegant, thoughtful, and simple."

Swatchbox is 100% free for verified building professionals. Register for a free Swatchbox account and place a free sample request at www.swatchbox.com/pro.

