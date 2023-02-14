Sway AI Joins the AWS Partner Network to Make Artificial Intelligence Accessible for All

With Sway AI, enterprises can now quickly solve complex problems and unlock valuable business insights using advanced AI/ML.

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sway AI, a leading provider of cloud and no-code artificial intelligence (AI) solutions is making it easy for enterprise users to build and deploy AI and machine learning (ML) applications, without having AI expertise.

Sway AI announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. By joining the APN, Sway AI will work with AWS account teams to support customers use of AI/ML. Sway AI makes it easy for AI-novices to quickly build and deploy powerful AI applications that accelerate business processes, improve operations, and uncover new insights, through the Sway AI No-Code Visual Platform.

With the goal of democratizing AI for all, Sway AI's No-Code Visual Platform empowers users of all skill levels to solve complex problems and unlock valuable business insights using advanced AI/ML. Users can combine the flexibility of Sway AI with their data lake on AWS, helping users easily train models on their own enterprise data. AI builders can use the full suite of AWS services for their compute, storage, and database needs. Additionally, the Sway AI product incorporates valuable AWS offerings such as Amazon EMR for petabyte-scale big data analytics; AWS Lambda, a serverless event-driven compute service; and Amazon SageMaker to deploy ML models on embedded systems and edge devices as an endpoint.

Sway AI customers are already benefiting from its work with AWS. "Unified Office has been employing AI techniques throughout our products and services since our inception as a company, to provide the intelligence necessary to help our customers adapt to an ever-changing marketplace. Working with Sway AI and AWS has helped our company to more rapidly roll out a variety of advanced AI applications that have low-latency inference requirements. We look forward to providing our customers with future advancements that are now possible with no-code AI technology," said Ray Pasquale CEO of Unified Office.

"We are excited to work with AWS to bring the power of AI to all," said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and CEO of Sway AI. "Together we will help enterprises to drive new levels of business success as they foster ML/AI becoming a part of the fabric of their day-to-day operation."

Sway AI's work with AWS is a direct result of its continuous efforts to bring no-code AI to users of all skill levels, in every industry. For AWS customers who wish to experiment and build with Sway AI's No-Code Visual Platform, they can easily reach the Sway AI sales team through Sway AI Sales.

Start building powerful AI today by deploying Sway AI's No-Code Visual Platform on AWS.

About Sway AI

Sway AI, a no-code AI company, empowers the next generation of AI users to build and deploy AI applications without the need for technical or coding expertise. For more information about Sway AI, visit: sway-ai.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sway AI