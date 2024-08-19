Sway AI Launches No-Code AI Integration with Microsoft Azure

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sway AI, a leader in automated no-code AI, announced today that it has integrated its no-code AI environment with Microsoft Azure. This integration enables Azure customers to build and deploy secure AI and machine learning applications directly on Microsoft Azure.

"Microsoft Azure's robust security, scalability, and comprehensive cloud services make this an ideal integration that enables enterprises to rapidly build both Gen AI and predictive analytics use cases while addressing their concerns about scale, data security and privacy," said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and CEO of Sway AI. "We bring AI to where the data is, and not the other way around."

This integration leverages Sway AI's innovative no-code environment, which simplifies the AI development process by allowing users to create, test, and deploy AI and machine learning models without needing extensive data science and programming skills. By combining this user-friendly environment with Azure's cloud infrastructure, businesses can rapidly scale their AI projects while maintaining stringent security and privacy standards. This collaboration is set to streamline AI workflows, reduce development time, and lower costs, making AI more accessible to a broader range of users across various industries.

In addition to enhancing accessibility and security, integrating Sway AI with Azure brings significant benefits to companies seeking to harness the power of AI. The combined offering provides seamless integration with existing Azure Cloud services such as Azure's AKS Managed Kubernetes, Key Vault for Identity and Secret Management, Storage, and Virtual Networks. This enables organizations to utilize their existing data and infrastructure while gaining the advantages of Sway AI's no-code environment. Consequently, businesses can focus on deriving actionable insights and achieving their strategic objectives without the complexities traditionally associated with AI development.

Ali Dalloul, Vice President of Microsoft Azure AI added, "Our collaboration with Sway AI provides our customers with powerful, easy-to-use tools to build and deploy AI solutions within the Azure ecosystem securely. This integration will help drive innovation and efficiency across industries."

With this integration, Azure customers can use Sway AI's easy-to-use, no-code environment and unique secure architecture. Sway's no-code environment is designed for data analysts and business teams so they can take on the development and management of their own AI projects to drive insights and improve decision-making. With Sway AI on Azure, these customers don't have to worry about data security because their data stays in Azure for all data preparation, model training, and inference, maintaining the highest data security and governance levels required for operational, legal, and regulatory compliance.

For more information about Sway AI and its integration with Microsoft Azure, please visit www.swayai.com

Sway AI is a pioneering company in the no-code AI space, dedicated to making AI accessible and usable for all organizations, regardless of their technical expertise. By providing a secure, user-friendly platform, Sway AI enables businesses to harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive growth and innovation.

