Sway Calloway & King Tech Launch New Streaming Application SKT Network Expanding Global Access to Hip-Hop Culture

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKT Network, the emerging music and culture platform led by hip-hop radio icons Sway Calloway and DJ King Tech, has launched its new streaming application powered by OTTera. The app delivers a dynamic mix of live events, artist interviews, music specials, documentaries, and rare & exclusive footage providing global audiences with direct access to authentic, community-driven hip-hop content.

Sway Calloway and King Tech launch SKT Network

Built on a strong legacy in hip-hop media, SKT Network serves as a global home for voices shaping the culture, from underground talent to mainstream artists. With over 200 hours of content and a growing library refreshed monthly, the platform features signature programming such as Swaysuniverse, The Wakeup Show, and exclusive live-streamed events, while leveraging a combined social reach of over 5 million followers.

With icons Sway Calloway and DJ King Tech as the channel frontmans, their mission is to deliver premium content that honors the core pillars of hip-hop, while constantly pushing the genre forward.

"The SKT Network is the bridge between where this culture started and where it's going. We're not just putting content out—we're honoring the legends who built it, while opening doors for the next wave of talent worldwide," said Sway Calloway & DJ King Tech.

"SKT Network represents the kind of culturally impactful, next-generation content that defines the future of streaming," said Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera. "We're proud to power their platform and help scale their vision globally while maximizing monetization. It's also a personal honor to collaborate with two hip hop legends who have significantly influenced my journey."

The launch of the SKT Network app is expected to expand its global footprint and deepen audience engagement, while offering brands unique opportunities to connect with a highly engaged, culture-driven audience.

About OTTera

OTTera is a global leader in OTT and FAST channel solutions, empowering content owners, broadcasters, and platforms with white-label applications, certified FAST playout, global distribution through Streambridge™, and fully managed monetization through its AdNet+ network. OTTera supports hundreds of services worldwide, delivering millions of streaming hours monthly.

About SKT Network

SKT Network is a music and culture platform led by Sway Calloway and DJ King Tech, delivering authentic hip-hop content through interviews, live events, documentaries, and original programming. Focused on amplifying voices across the culture, SKT connects audiences to both legendary icons and emerging talent shaping the future of music and entertainment.

Contact Information

Alice De Lucca

(747) 263-0123

[email protected]

SOURCE OTTera