SWAY Energy Drink And The Berrics Announce New Partnership

"As a former professional skateboarder, I am honored to be part of a partnership that signifies a larger effort to provide athletes with powerful and healthy energy options," said Donovan Dresti, VP of Marketing for Elegance Brands. "As skateboarding continues to grow in popularity, we are honored to fuel the progressive and upcoming athletes in the industry."

SWAY Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend that has the unique ability to aid muscle formation, boost energy, and aid in the body's natural immune response. With clean ingredients and performance boosting qualities, it makes the perfect energy drink alternative for professional athletes.

"We are pleased to be able to reach a more diverse group of athletes and help them excel to new levels of athleticism, all without sacrificing health and wellness," said Elegance Brands CEO Raj Beri.

The Berrics has long been a place for some of the most progressive skateboarding in the world. Most recently, the 35,000-square-foot training facility has been home to Olympic athletes and world-class professionals looking to perfect their skill.

"When it comes to the future and progression of action sports, it's very refreshing to see a brand like SWAY jump on board. From product to brand identity, SWAY stands out and challenges the stereotype of the energy drink & sports world. said Ben Edwards, Head of Partnerships for The Berrics, "We are excited to expand on their dedication to diversity with some content and contests coming very soon."

Later this year, SWAY Energy and The Berrics will be launching a one-of-a-kind skateboarding and lifestyle event to promote diversity in the field.

About Elegance Brands, Inc. Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits, and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka and VOCO canned cocktail.

About the Berrics: The Berrics was formed in 2007, at a time when online skateboard media was a blank slate ripe for experimentation, by professional skateboarders Steve Berra & Eric Koston. The launch of TheBerrics.com was a perfect example of supply and demand intersecting with burgeoning technological advancements. Today, The Berrics (a portmanteau of "Berra" and "Eric") is established as the leading media manufacturer for skateboarding and all associated action sports. Attracting millions of viewers worldwide and integrating a far-reaching network of channels across multiple platforms.

Media Contact:

Donovan Dresti - Brand Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Elegance Brands Inc.