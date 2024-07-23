SWBC Announces Customer Service Representatives and Collections Hiring in Monterrey

The Texas-based company has expanded its business into the Mexico-area

SAN ANTONIO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is excited to announce that we are now hiring for various positions at our newly built office in the Pabellon M building in Monterrey, Mexico. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our company's growth and highlights our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. SWBC's culture is built around our Core Values—Integrity, Service, Trust, Commitment, Accountability, Excellence, and Teamwork—and is embodied by our exceptional employees.

"This new addition to Monterrey is a welcomed enhancement to the wealthiest city in Latin America," stated Horacio Perez, Site Director. "We are looking to hire around sixty dynamic and skilled professionals to join the team in the next three months to help us drive our vision forward. We are confident that Monterrey's wealth of talent and rich culture, as well as its diverse backgrounds and experiences, will be a great addition to SWBC."

As we continue to expand, we are eager to attract talented individuals who are enthusiastic about contributing to our mission and values. Here are a few reasons why SWBC stands out as an exceptional workplace:

We offer robust training programs, mentorship opportunities, and clear career advancement paths to help you achieve your goals. Innovative Environment: Our commitment to innovation means that you will work on cutting-edge projects with the latest technology, allowing you to push boundaries and significantly impact your field.

Our commitment to innovation means that you will work on cutting-edge projects with the latest technology, allowing you to push boundaries and significantly impact your field. Comprehensive Benefits: We offer a competitive salary, above-law benefits, and other perks such as food vouchers, a great working environment, and an unbeatable location where 90% of Monterrey's public transportation lands.

Prospective hires are encouraged to submit their applications now and before the specified dates to ensure their participation in the orientation process:

Inbound Customer Service Representative Class: July 29 th

July 29 Collections Class: August 5th

"We believe a diverse workplace is key to promoting innovation and creativity. Our new office in Mexico represents not just an expansion of our physical presence, but also an expansion of our commitment to building a team that is as varied and vibrant as the communities we serve," said Janet Loriot, EVP of Operations, SWBC's Financial Institution Group. "We encourage individuals who are passionate, driven, and eager to make a difference to apply and become part of our journey."

Join Our Team:

If you are interested in the Customer Service Representative or Collections position, we offer walk-in interviews at SWBC Mexico, Benito Juarez, Col. Centro, Monterrey, N.L., C.P. 64000, Mexico (behind the Starbucks at Pabellon M building).

From June to July, join us on floor PB every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Please visit our careers page to learn more about available opportunities and apply .

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages businesses around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com .

